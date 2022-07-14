The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game!

J.R. Bang is a rising star in the Chicago urban broadcasting community, with a highly rated nationally recognized radio program, internet web series, interviews with national and local Hip-Hop/R&B talent, political and community activists. The “J.R. Bang Morning Show” was ranked the eighth best radio show according to RadioFacts.com in January 2012. Recently he created a new interview series entitled "The What" on Mudwing.TV and has interviewed such stars as Mack Wilds, T.I. and Roland S. Martin (CNN. TVone). J.R. Bang was recently heard on Radio One Cleveland WENZ Hot 107.9 and Raw TV Radio on WPWX Power 92 Chicago.

Lamont Sanders and Bear Tag Entertainment (BTE) in connection with Praise 102.5 in Atlants brought the hoops to Stellar Awards weekend. The Stellar Awards Celebrity Basketball Game featured some of Gospel’s biggest stars including Jor’dan Armstrong, Jermaine Dolly, Kelontae Gavin, Mali Music, Pastor Mike and more. Bishop Marvin Sapp and Pastor Jamal Bryant were your head coaches.

You know Basketball can bring out the competition and it was indeed fierce but all for a great cause.

BTE partnered with Faith Broussard Cade, Speaker, Author, and Humanitarian of Fleur De Lis Speaks to share about the state of Mental Health. Also, CTL Staffing Agency to provide on-site job recruitment for individuals seeking employment while offering mental health resources to attendees from the various participating organizations, including professionals from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church It also is partnering with the nonprofit organization Supreme Gospel Entertainment & Ministries to distribute school supplies to area youth during the early afternoon.

Check out some of the best moments below!