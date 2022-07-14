HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game!

Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game!

Source: Bear Tag Entertainment / Bear Tag Entertainment

Lamont Sanders and Bear Tag Entertainment (BTE) in connection with Praise 102.5 in Atlants brought the hoops to Stellar Awards weekend. The Stellar Awards Celebrity Basketball Game featured some of Gospel’s biggest stars including Jor’dan Armstrong, Jermaine Dolly, Kelontae Gavin, Mali Music, Pastor Mike and more. Bishop Marvin Sapp and Pastor Jamal Bryant were your head coaches.

You know Basketball can bring out the competition and it was indeed fierce but all for a great cause.

BTE partnered with Faith Broussard Cade, Speaker, Author, and Humanitarian of Fleur De Lis Speaks to share about the state of Mental Health. Also, CTL Staffing Agency to provide on-site job recruitment for individuals seeking employment while offering mental health resources to attendees from the various participating organizations, including professionals from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church It also is partnering with the nonprofit organization Supreme Gospel Entertainment & Ministries to distribute school supplies to area youth during the early afternoon.

Check out some of the best moments below!

1. Griff Hosts Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! Source:other

2. July 14th 2022 is officially Jekalyn Carr Day

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! Source:other

3. Moments before the Celebrity Basketball Game

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! Source:other

4. Jekalyn Carr Day

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! Source:other

5. Don Jackson – Stellar awards

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! Source:other

6. 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! Source:other

7. Zacardi Cortez singing before the Celebrity Basketball Game

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! Source:other

8. Don Jackson – Stellar awards

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! Source:other

9. Halftime Performance

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! Source:other

10. Celebrity Basketball Game

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! Source:other

11. Halftime performance

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! Source:other

12. Jermaine Dolly playing in the Celebrity Basketball Game

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! Source:other

13. Griff from Get Up Erica

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! Source:other

14. 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! Source:other

15. The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game!

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! Source:other

16. Full court view

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! Source:other

17. Kelontae Gavin Celebrity Basketball Game

The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game! Source:other
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Close