Stacey Abrams To Give The Democratic Response To Ya’ll President’s SOTU Address

Former Georgia Governor candidate Stacey Abrams has been chosen to deliver the Democratic Party’s response to President Trump’s the State of the Union address.

Trump is scheduled to deliver the SOTU on Feb. 5 after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi invited #45 to host one after she postponed the first one due to the government shutdown.

According to Newsweek, on Tuesday Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed the news saying, “Three weeks ago, I called Stacey Abrams and asked her to deliver the response to the State of the Union. I was very delighted when she agreed.”

CNN reported that in a statement, Schumer added, “Stacey Abrams offers a welcome, stark contrast to President (Donald) Trump’s politics of division and lack of leadership as American families are still feeling the impacts of his self-imposed shutdown.”

“Stacey Abrams is a present and future leader in this country. She is a dynamic, moral leader; she delivered results on the issues that matter most to Americans; and she tirelessly pursues fairness and justice for everyone in her state.”

Pelosi weighed in as well, calling Abrams’ message “electrifying.”

“Her electrifying message of courage, perseverance and hope reinvigorated our nation and our politics, and continues to inspire millions of Americans in every part of the country,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Adding, “Stacey Abrams embodies the American Dream, and her powerful message of progress for all is deeply needed during this time for our country.”

MORE: California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will deliver Spanish language response to State of the Union, Democratic leaders announce. https://t.co/ONOPNYeATJ pic.twitter.com/Rkbi6CnHbr — ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2019

Abrams became a popular political force when she narrowly lost the Governor’s race to Brian Kemp. And as Politico pointed out, “Abrams eventually conceded, but blasted Kemp, who was secretary of state, for how he handled the election and said he pushed suppressed voter suppression efforts.”

Abrams took to Twitter to share her excitement: “At a moment when our nation needs to hear from leaders who can unite for a common purpose, I am honored to be delivering the Democratic State of the Union response.”

At a moment when our nation needs to hear from leaders who can unite for a common purpose, I am honored to be delivering the Democratic State of the Union response. https://t.co/0dpA3lJZpS — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 29, 2019

Not surprisingly, people were here for this good news:

Stacey Abrams To Give The Democratic Response To Ya’ll President’s SOTU Address was originally published on hellobeautiful.com