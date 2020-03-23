CLOSE
Songs For Your Quarantine Playlist

The coronavirus is keeping us all at home. So, with so much free time to think outside of the box, we realized that there are lots of song titles that relate to the instructions we have been given from the CDC and, they’re great songs! So you can hopefully get a little giggle and entertain yourself while listening to these 15 songs.

1. MC Hammer – U Can’t Touch This

2. Cardi B – Coronavirus

3. Boosie- Wipe Me Down (feat. Foxx & Webbie)

4. Brandy – Sittin’ Up in My Room

5. Beyoncé – Me, Myself and I

6. Ludacris – Get Back

7. Next – Too Close

8. Deborah Cox – Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here

9. Busta Rhymes – Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See

10. Lil’ O Feat. HAWK – Back Back

11. Britney Spears – Toxic

12. Ne-Yo – So Sick

13. Bee Gees – Stayin’ Alive

14. Solange – Don’t Touch My Hair ft. Sampha

15. The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar – Pray For Me

