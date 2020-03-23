Songs For Your Quarantine Playlist

The coronavirus is keeping us all at home. So, with so much free time to think outside of the box, we realized that there are lots of song titles that relate to the instructions we have been given from the CDC and, they’re great songs! So you can hopefully get a little giggle and entertain yourself while listening to these 15 songs.
1. MC Hammer – U Can’t Touch This
2. Cardi B – Coronavirus
3. Boosie- Wipe Me Down (feat. Foxx & Webbie)
4. Brandy – Sittin’ Up in My Room
5. Beyoncé – Me, Myself and I
6. Ludacris – Get Back
7. Next – Too Close
8. Deborah Cox – Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here
9. Busta Rhymes – Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See
10. Lil’ O Feat. HAWK – Back Back
11. Britney Spears – Toxic
12. Ne-Yo – So Sick
13. Bee Gees – Stayin’ Alive
14. Solange – Don’t Touch My Hair ft. Sampha
15. The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar – Pray For Me
