Some Of Our Favorite Carnival 2020 Looks
Posted 10 hours ago
1. Nicki Minaj
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on
2. Ludacris
3. @YVONNEWINBORNE
View this post on Instagram
Phi Phi, do you love me? 🧡💗💜 • • • • P H I P H I 🌺💜 Legends of The Far East Band: @carnivaltribe Designer: @sandination.tt x @sandilikeabeach Makeup: @sineadxia x @xia_aesthetic Hair: @_slayedbystace x @_stacychantal Photographer: @stripesofjoy #TrinidadCarnival #TrinidadCarnival2020 #CarnivalChaser #Carnival2020 #CarnivalQueen #TrinidadCarnival2020 #CarnivalTribe2020 #Tribe #PhiPhi #TuesdayMas #CarnivalTuesday #SandiNation #AIRCommittee
A post shared by V O N N A (@yvonnewinborne) on
4. @NESSA_AUSTIN
View this post on Instagram
If you never jump up in a carnival yuh better find yuhself right here! • • • @yumavibe x @kwasimcdonald 💄@kweenkeens 💇@pinkluxe_collection x @perfectlylaced_ 💅 @sherripopnails 📸@shots.by.nick #Carnival2020 #TrinidadCarnival2020 #TrinidadCarnival #Carnival #visittrinidadandtobago #visittrinidad #yuma #22forever #streetparty #fete
A post shared by Ranessa (@nessa_austin) on
5. @LOVE_HASSANAK
6. @GLOBALCARNIVALIST
7. @_AMANDUHPLZ
View this post on Instagram
Mash it up!! Dutty up!! #TrinidadCarnival2020 @carnivaltribe #TRIBEcarnival #carnivaltuesday
A post shared by Mandy, DPT (@_amanduhplz) on
8. @DJCHARLOTTE
9. @FAYANNLYONS
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The HyBrd (@fayannlyons) on
10. @CALLMEJADEL
View this post on Instagram
Carnival Day 🧡🧡 #trinidadcarnival2020 #carnivaltuesday . . TRIBE Section By @samanthaammon . @Callmejadel #Callmejadel #JadelLegere #JadelMusic #JadelSoca #soca #caribbean #2020Soca #NewMusic #caribbeanmusic #socamusic #newmusic #instasoca #caribbeanmusic #soca #itssoca #Sexy #CaribbeanBeauty #Fashion #Carnival #TrinidadCarnival2020 #TrinidadCarnival #TRIBEcarnival #carnivalday
A post shared by JADEL Music 🇹🇹 (@callmejadel) on
