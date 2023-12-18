Shemar Moore Gives Zaddy Vibes At The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards 

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

on December 15. From his appearances on stage to his time on the show’s red carpet, the 53-year-old looked like a snack.

When it came to Shemar’s fashion and overall Zaddy style, less was more. He rocked an all-black tux with a black button-down shirt to the celebratory event. The tux was tailored to perfection against his fit body, with his shirt slightly open, showing off his melanin skin and chest.

Shemar’s outfit details, paired with his ever-present sexy swagger and signature bald head were just enough to make the girlies swoon. Shemar has had ‘Zaddy status since the ’90s.

The Diary of a Mad Black Woman star was on hand to present one of his fellow soap opera alums, Susan Lucci, with the Lifetime Achievement Award. (Fans will remember Shemar quickly became a breakout star of soap opera favorite, Young and the Restless.)

He and other TV stars lit up the red carpet for the 50th iteration of the awards. Established by the

National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

, the Daytime Emmys encompass various genres like soap operas, game shows, talk shows, and children’s programming. Over the years, the show has evolved to reflect TV’s changing landscape. Notable categories include Outstanding Drama, Best Game Show, and Best Talk Show.

Talk show hosts Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Sheperd are golden goddesses at the Daytime Emmys

Television talk show hosts Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Sheperd joined Shemar at the star-studded event. Both were nominated for several Emmy awards of the night.

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson rocked a glamourous Dolce & Gabbana rose-gold sequin maxi gown with slight ruching at the waist. Her hair was in loose shoulder-length curls that framed her face. Her makeup gave glam with a smoky eye and brown-lined lips.

Sherri chose an off-the-shoulder custom yellow gown by Sergio Hudson for the occasion. The gown gathered at the hips and the waist with flowy, fabulous satin details. Sherri topped off her look with gold platform shoes and matching gold eye shadow.

Get more outfit details below and pictures from the red carpet.

