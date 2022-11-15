Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

SoundCloud hosted an exclusive screening and premiere party for the latest episode of its award-winning original music discovery docuseries, “SCENES.” The latest episode, “SCENES: SoCal Soul,” spotlights the underground R&B music scene exploding in Southern California. Check out a gallery from the exclusive event below.

On Monday (Nov. 14), SoundCloud offered the SoCal community a unique event to experience the community’s new generation of innovative artists, who are building community on SoundCloud and pushing the scene on the streaming platform globally. The event was attended by artists featured in the documentary like Destin Conrad, Fana Hues, India Shawn, Kenyon Dixon, and Mack Keane, plus producers D’Mile and Jack Dine. Other influencers, music industry leaders and changemakers were also in attendance.

The photos highlight some of the exciting moments throughout the event hosted at private membership club rooted in community and culture, The Gathering Spot in West Adams. They debuted the documentary and featured DJ sets by Earry Hall and DJ R-Tistic. There was also a special performance by LA singer and songwriter, Fana Hues.

Guests sent their evening celebrating the local artists, who continue pushing the R&B genre with a blend of hip hop, jazz and soul influenced by the culture of their LA neighborhoods. As if our FOMO couldn’t get any worse, guests were also encouraged to take photos of their own at the photobooth with signature SCENES: SoCal Soul branding on it to post digitally across social media platforms.

Check out the episode on SoundCloud’s Youtube:

Check out a gallery from the exclusive event below:

SoundCloud Spotlights SoCal’s Underground R&B Scene With Exclusive Screening Of ‘SCENES: SoCal Soul’ was originally published on globalgrind.com