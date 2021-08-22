Roland Martin Under Fire For Taking Swipe At Sha’Carri Richardson After Prefontaine Classic

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Sha’Carri Richardson made her return to the track after getting suspended for marijuana use ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, where she was poised to emerge as a global superstar. Media personality Roland Martin took a swipe at Richardson after she came in last at the Prefontaine Classic and Twitter is not happy about it.

Martin, 52, took to Twitter on Saturday (August 21) to fire off the missive towards Richardson, 21, just as she completed a 100-meter race at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore.

“Damn. @itskerrii Sha’Carri Richardson got smoked at the Prefontaine @nikepreclassic like a big Jamaican blunt! That was BRUTAL. If ya ass gonna write checks, they can’t bounce! She finishes NINTH. She got HUMBLED real fast by the world’s top sprinters,” Martin tweeted, garnering a flurry of response.

Out of nine runners, Richardson finished last and took herself out of the 200 meters event. The winner of the 100-meter was Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won gold in the Tokyo Olympics in the same event and ran the second-fastest time in history at 10.54 seconds.

“It was a great return back to the sport,” Richardson said in a post-race interview with NBC. “I wanted to be able to come and perform having a month off. Not upset at myself at all. This is one race. I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of.”

We’ve got the Twitter reactions below.

