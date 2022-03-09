RIPBIG: Twitter Honors Biggie Smalls AKA The Notorious B.I.G. On 25th Anniversary Of Passing

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Notorious B.I.G., affectionately known as Biggie Smalls by devoted fans, was tragically shot on March 9, 1997, sparking annual celebrations of his life and legacy. On the 25th anniversary of the Brooklyn giant’s passing, Twitter is currently doing its best to honor the late legendary rapper.

The tale of Biggie’s passing has been told time and again, and most know that his death came just six months after his rival Tupac “2Pac” Shakur was shot and eventually succumbed to his injuries. The deaths were largely connected to the violent East Coast vs. West Coast feuds that dominated the industry in the mid to late 1990s, taking two of Hip-Hop’s brightest stars in the primes of their careers.

Biggie’s impact still looms high across the whole culture of Hip-Hop, and his formidable ability continues to inspire countless rappers and entertainers. As Canibus famously rapped, “the greatest rapper of all time died on March 9th.”

Rest Powerfully in Peace, Biggie Smalls.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

