RIP: George Foreman’s Daughter Freeda Foreman Apparently Committed Suicide

George Foreman’s daughter Freeda Foreman has apparently committed suicide. The 42-year-old former athlete, who followed in her father’s footsteps with a short boxing career, was found dead this weekend, in her Houston home, by a family member. She reportedly hanged herself.

George took to Twitter to express his grief over the loss of his daughter, who he once paid to quit boxing “cause he wasn’t happy about her being in the ring.” “First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now,” he wrote.

Daddy I want to Box,”Get an Education first” I said, well she Brought The bacon home ( degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade pic.twitter.com/q6mMSBxWqE — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) March 11, 2019

Freeda retired with a 5-1 record after her first loss in 2001. Our condolences are with the family.

