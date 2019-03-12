George Foreman’s daughter Freeda Foreman has apparently committed suicide. The 42-year-old former athlete, who followed in her father’s footsteps with a short boxing career, was found dead this weekend, in her Houston home, by a family member. She reportedly hanged herself.
George took to Twitter to express his grief over the loss of his daughter, who he once paid to quit boxing “cause he wasn’t happy about her being in the ring.” “First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now,” he wrote.
Freeda retired with a 5-1 record after her first loss in 2001. Our condolences are with the family.
RIP: George Foreman’s Daughter Freeda Foreman Apparently Committed Suicide was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
