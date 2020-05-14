Rihanna Drops New SavagexFenty Promo Images [PHOTOS]

Rihanna decided to bless us mid-quarantine with some new flicks for the gram’.

The bad gal has been modeling in her SavagexFenty line and we all have had to pick up our jaws from the ground since they DROPPED!

Of course, Rihanna is looking beautiful as ever in the photos. The superstar has been very active on social media promoting this new drop and her beauty line. No word on new music but between this and all of her efforts towards COVID-19 – she is busy!

Here are some of our favorite photos from her recent photoshoot. Plus, we sprinkled in some classic images as well!

Enjoy!

