Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Expecting First Baby….Drake Mad or Nah?

Rihanna Is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky! [Photos] Rihanna was photographed in New York City, showing off her gorgeous baby bump draped in a gold cross and jewels while wearing a long pink jacket. Now if there is one person who’s upset, we’re guessing it would be Drake lol.

After Rihanna separated from Chris Brown, Rihanna started a relationship with the Canadian rapper Drake – real name Aubrey Drake Graham, 35.

They dated from 2009 and continued to be on and off from that point until 2016.

Together, Rihanna and Drake released a single called Take Care in 2012 which reached number 11 in the UK and number 7 in the USA. Welp, it’s definitely “take care” to Drake as RiRi and ASAP look to start a family!

Let’s see what Twitter had to say:

