Remembering Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son, Zen

Nick Cannon shared a very personal moment on his TV talk show when he talked about losing his 7th child, son Zen.

Zen was 5 months old. His mother is Alyssa Scott. Nick shared Zen passed away on Sunday from a form of brain cancer.

During his broadcast he said, “I have so much faith in God. I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength and that’s why I’m here with y’all today. I’m here to show that I can fight through. I’m feeling it. I’m vulnerable. I’m open. I’m going to make it through. This is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son, Zen.”

We are keeping Zen, Nick, Alyssa and the rest of the family in our thoughts and prayers during this tragic time.

Close