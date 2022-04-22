Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pyer Moss is back with another collection that will cause a frenzy.

Aside from the final Reebok collection and several colorways of the Sculpt sneaker dropping, the Black-owned brand has remained pretty quiet until now with something special for the women. Instead of clothing, Moss enters the world of leather goods with newly designed handbags, each with names like “network,” “build,” “embrace,” “connect,” and “wave.”

The wave model handbag is shaped like the silhouette of a hand and is made with 100% Italian calfskin and a lining that is also 100% Italian. It also features a crossbody strap that can be removed and styled as a handbag sans the gunmetal detailing. The bag also features an embossed Pyer Moss logo atop the hand’s wrist.

The collection’s “build” handbag features more typical handbag lines and edges but shakes things up a bit with asymmetrical sides for more flair in shades of black, green, yellow, and red. Dropping in three sizes, you’ll have to drop a pretty penny, with the small version coming in at $900, the medium at $1,100, and the large at $1,300.

Elsewhere in the collection is ladies’ footwear in similar colorways as the handbag offerings with the names “glass sandal,” “breaker sandal,” “structure boot,” and “ceiling boot.” Small leather goods like keychains, wallets, cardholders, and waist bags are also available in the collection and range in price from $200 to $500.

Cop whatever you’re feeling from Pyer Moss’ latest collection here and peep more detailed shots in the gallery below.

Pyer Moss Jumps Into The Handbag Game With Latest Release Of Leather Goods was originally published on cassiuslife.com