STARZ Holds Intimate Dinner In NYC To Celebrate ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Premiere

It’s almost time to link up with Tariq, Brayden, Effie and the Tejada clan again. Power Book II: Ghost is set to lure us back into its addictive world with its third season, and STARZ brought the cast together to celebrate.
Tuesday, March 14, STARZ celebrated the upcoming season three premiere of Power Book II: Ghost. The intimate event happened at the Public Hotel in New York City, and CASSIUS Life was in the building.
Daytime Emmy Award-winner Tamron Hall hosted the evening with the cast from the hit STARZ show in attendance. Cast members like NAACP Image Award winner Cliff “Method Man” Smith, our Young Icon cover man Michael Rainey Jr., Larenz Tate, Lovell Adams-Gray, Gianni Paolo, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, Berto Colon, Caroline Chikezie, Paton Ashbrook and Shane Johnson were in the building.
Also in attendance were showrunner Brett Mahoney, executive producer Mark Canton, producer Dorothy Canton and President of Original Programming at STARZ Kathryn Busby.
The evening began with a cocktail reception where guests enjoyed cocktails and light bites before transitioning to an intimate dinner. Guests were seated with cast members to talk about the upcoming season.
Power Book II: Ghost Is Going To Be “Juicier, Bloodier and Sexier”
Kathryn Bubsy began the dinner by welcoming attendees and discussing the upcoming season. “You will see that this year the show is juicier, bloodier and sexier than ever before and that we’ve got the same betrayals, alliances and ‘Power’ dynamics you’ve come to love and respect,” Busby said.
Hall added, “Season three is always a huge accomplishment, but when you become a cultural phenomenon, that is a next level that few shows can claim, but this show, this cast can honestly say that you are transformative, important, relevant, game-changing.”
The daytime talk show host also asked each cast member about working on the show and, of course, closing things out with a toast. “I think we should toast to this phenomenal cast who have brought something to TV with STARZ that people truly can’t stop talking about,” Hall said.
During the Q&A segment, Rainey Jr. added he couldn’t believe Starz had enough faith to build a show around his character Tariq St. Patrick.
Power Book II: Ghost returns Friday, March 17, on STARZ. You can see more photos from the night below.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for STARZ
STARZ Holds Intimate Dinner In NYC To Celebrate ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Premiere was originally published on cassiuslife.com
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Michael Rainey Jr. attends “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Method Man attends “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Lovell Adams Gray attends “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: LaToya Tonodeo attends “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Alix Lapri attends “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: (L-R) Caroline Chikezie, Executive Producers Dorothy Canton and Mark Canton attend “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Tamron Hall attends “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: (L-R) Gianni Paolo, Caroline Chikezie and Michael Rainey Jr. attend “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Paton Ashbrook attends “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)” starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: LaToya Tonodeo and Berto Colon attend “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Larenz Tate attends “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: LaToya Tonodeo and Caroline Chikezie attend “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: (L-R) Michael Rainey Jr., Berto Colon and Alix Lapri attend “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: (L-R) Berto Colon, LaToya Tonodeo and Shane Johnson attend “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Shane Johnson attends “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Caroline Chikezie attends “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Gianni Paolo attends “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Berto Colon attends “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: (L-R) Gianni Paolo, LaToya Tonodeo and Michael Rainey Jr. attend “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Caroline Chikezie and Gianni Paolo attend “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Michael Rainey Jr. and STARZ, President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby attend “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: LaToya Tonodeo and Executive Producer Brett Mahoney attend “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. starz,power book ii: ghost