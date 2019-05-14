Since giving birth, Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has been teasing fans with glimpses of her baby girl Pilar Jhena, until this Mother’s Day weekend when she posted baby PJ’s face on the ‘gram. And she is adorable!

Baby Pilar, a little star in the making, already has her own Instagram account with 114k followers.

We’re guessing Porsha was waiting for the season finale of her three episode docu-series Porsha’s Having A Baby to reveal PJ’s face. The photos were taken by Will Sterling and featured in People.

Porsha Williams Shows Off Baby PJ’s Face was originally published on hellobeautiful.com