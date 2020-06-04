Porsha Williams And Other Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests

Porsha Williams is following in the footsteps of her great grandfather, activist and Rev. Hosea William, and fighting for civil rights. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star was on the front lines of the #GeorgeFloyd protests this weekend and shared footage of her getting tear-gassed despite peacefully protesting in Atlanta.

“Did y’all see this? We’re in Atlanta. It’s 7:45 [p.m.]. The curfew is not until 9 o’clock. We out here peacefully protesting and they’re teargassing us for no reason at all, for absolutely no reason at all. Nobody did anything,” she said.

Porsha isn’t the only celebrity taking a definitive stance by joining the protests around the nation. Michael B Jordan, Jamie Fox, Tank, J Cole, Kehlani, Kendrick Sampson, Halsey, Nick Cannon and Ariana Grande have taken to the streets to fight for equal rights under the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

