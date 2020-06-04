HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

Porsha Williams And Other Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests

Posted 4 hours ago

Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo 2019

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Porsha Williams is following in the footsteps of her great grandfather, activist and Rev. Hosea William, and fighting for civil rights. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star was on the front lines of the #GeorgeFloyd protests this weekend and shared footage of her getting tear-gassed despite peacefully protesting in Atlanta.

“Did y’all see this? We’re in Atlanta. It’s 7:45 [p.m.]. The curfew is not until 9 o’clock. We out here peacefully protesting and they’re teargassing us for no reason at all, for absolutely no reason at all. Nobody did anything,” she said.

Porsha isn’t the only celebrity taking a definitive stance by joining the protests around the nation. Michael B Jordan, Jamie Fox, Tank, J Cole, Kehlani, Kendrick Sampson, Halsey, Nick Cannon and Ariana Grande have taken to the streets to fight for equal rights under the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

1. J. Cole

J. Cole took to his childhood neighborhood to protest with the people of Fayetteville, North Carolina. The lauded lyricist is consistent with his support for his fellow Black people.

2. Nick Cannon

#JusticeForFloyd

Activist Nick Cannon is a man of the people, so we’re not surprised to see him marching with the masses. 

3. Tinashe

Show up.

Tinashe took to the side of a freeway to proudly protect with a #BlackLivesMatters poster.

4. Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson doesn’t just play bad a** characters on screen, she’s bad a** in real life. She stays on the front lines with protestors and uses her platform to raise awareness around social injustice.

5. Michael B. Jordan

“Just Mercy” actor Michael B. Jordan — who also played Oscar Grant in the 2013 film “Fruitvale Station” about the killing of Oscar Grant at the hands of the police — was spotted among protestors rocking a natural fro and black mask.

6. Jamie Foxx

Actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx attended the protests in San Fransisco where he also performed for the crowd before leaving them with this message,  “All I wanted to do is let you know that we’re not afraid to stand…we’re not afraid of the moment.”

7. Kehlani

This poignant photo was taken on Kehlani at the #BlackLivesMatter protests.

8. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande uses her platform to encourage her audience to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement. She joined the LA protests on May 30.

9. Kendrick Sampson

This is the clearest video I could find! You can see on my IG live they started beating my assistant, Mario (who showed up to stand with me - after I told him to go home ✊🏽) in the white shirt to my right. Then in this video, look closely, you can see them shoot him by ricocheting a rubber bullet off the ground then you can see me, process that shit, step in front of him and you can see several of them hit me multiple times with batons, then an officer aims straight at me, no ricochet, and shoots. And hits. That was one of 7 shots I took. They are excruciating. And they CAN kill. Go to my twitter, or my IG lives I have saved to my feed - you can see them beating, agitating and brutalizing several unarmed protesters after they started the aggression. Then you can see WOMEN, non-Black true ACCOMPLICES in the struggle- not allies - step in front to try to protect and deescalate. ✊🏽Unfortunately, they beat them with batons too. @mattmcgorry got hit. @jenniferlepps from @cpdaction got hit! THIS IS WHAT THEY DO. They were DESIGNED and FOUNDED for this. @ericgarcetti you are a TRASH ASS MAYOR for encouraging this in your city and unwaveringly standing with them. #DEFUNDPOLICE #ProsecuteKillerCops #ProsecuteKillerKKKops

“Insecure” star Kendrick Sampson made CNN after he was pelted with rubber bullets, shoved and manhandled by police while joining the protests in LA.

