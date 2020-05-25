NBA great Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19. The Hall of Famer and current head coach of the Georgetown Men’s Basketball team announced his status via a statement on Friday night (May 22), and Twitter has been showing an outpouring of support ever since.

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

“I have tested positive for COVID-19,” said Ewing in a statement. “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

Reportedly no other members of Ewing’s staff or team have tested positive. Ewing, 57, is currently hospitalized and in isolation. The NBA legend just completed his third season as the head basketball of the same school where he starred at before playing the majority of his 17 season career with the New York Knicks.

Fans and fellow NBA legends, including his old frontcourt buddy Charles Oakley, have been bigging up Big Pat during this tumultuous time.

“I went to war with you for ten years,” tweeted Oakley. “I won’t leave you on the battlefield now. Get well Patrick. More fights ahead.”

I went to war with you for ten years. I won’t leave you on the battlefield now. Get well Patrick. More fights ahead. @CoachEwing33 #BrothersFight #PatrickEwing #GetWellBrother pic.twitter.com/1ZkR03bccc — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) May 23, 2020

See more of the well-wishes below.

Get well soon Patrick Ewing.

Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For COVID-19, Twitter Rallies Around NBA Legend