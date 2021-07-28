Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

John David Washington has starred in Hollywood blockbusters in addition to smaller films that emphasize a message over mayhem. On his 37th birthday (July 28), we look at a few photos of the rising star alongside his famous pop.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The actor went out of his way to hide the fact that his dad (Denzel Washington) was one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. But it wasn’t out of shame: John David was serious about his craft, and he didn’t want any handouts, freebies or special favors because of his industry ties. He wanted to know that every role he was given, he earned on his own merit – you gotta respect that.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Peep the gallery below…

Our Favorite Father-Son Pics Of Actor John David Washington And Denzel Washington was originally published on wzakcleveland.com