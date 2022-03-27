HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Red Carpet Rundown: 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Source: Getty / Getty

The 2022 Oscars red carpet are underway and red seems to be the trend of the night! The culmination of award season brings some of the best fashion moments of the year. With celebrities like Beyonce, Zendaya, Serena Williams nominated or performing, we’re expecting them to bring Black excellence to the Oscars red carpet.

1. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross brought the red to the red carpet wearing a strapless Carolina Herrera gown.

2. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash Source:Getty

Red seemed to be the color of the evening, actress Rosie Perez hit the carpet in a vibrant red gown with a dramatic scarf by Christian Siriano and jewels by Dena Kemp.

3. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash Source:Getty

Niecy Nash looked like a pretty pink petal in this perfect spring gown with thigh-high split and ruffle detail around the bodice.

4. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox Source:Getty

E! host Laverne Cox looked radiant in a black asymmetrical strapless gown by August Getty Atelier with Dena Kemp jewelry; styled Christina Joy Pacelli.

5. Regina Hall

Regina Hall Source:Getty

Regina Hall brought the melanin in a flowy, nude Vera Wang gown; styled by Alison Edmond

6. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o looked like the Oscars statue in a gold Prada gown with petal and fringe details; styled by Micaela Erlanger.

7. Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose Source:Getty

West Side Story breakout star Ariana DeBose brought an untraditional look to the red carpet, this year, keeping the red hot trend going. Instead of a gown, she wore a custom pantsuit with a cape by Valentino Haute Couture

8. Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith Source:Getty

Jada Pinket-Smith is glowing in this emerald green gown by Jean Paul Gaultier.

9. Venus Williams

Venus Williams Source:Getty

Venus Williams looks radiant in a flirty custom white Elie Saab gown

10. Zendaya

Zendaya Source:Getty

Zendaya, ladies, and gentlemen! This fashion icon never misses. The ‘Dune’ actress is wearing Valentino; styled by Law Roach.

