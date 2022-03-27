Red Carpet Rundown: 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

The 2022 Oscars red carpet are underway and red seems to be the trend of the night! The culmination of award season brings some of the best fashion moments of the year. With celebrities like Beyonce, Zendaya, Serena Williams nominated or performing, we’re expecting them to bring Black excellence to the Oscars red carpet.

1. Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty Tracee Ellis Ross brought the red to the red carpet wearing a strapless Carolina Herrera gown.

2. Niecy Nash Source:Getty Red seemed to be the color of the evening, actress Rosie Perez hit the carpet in a vibrant red gown with a dramatic scarf by Christian Siriano and jewels by Dena Kemp.

3. Niecy Nash Source:Getty Niecy Nash looked like a pretty pink petal in this perfect spring gown with thigh-high split and ruffle detail around the bodice.

4. Laverne Cox Source:Getty E! host Laverne Cox looked radiant in a black asymmetrical strapless gown by August Getty Atelier with Dena Kemp jewelry; styled Christina Joy Pacelli.

5. Regina Hall Source:Getty Regina Hall brought the melanin in a flowy, nude Vera Wang gown; styled by Alison Edmond

6. Lupita Nyong’o Source:Getty Lupita Nyong’o looked like the Oscars statue in a gold Prada gown with petal and fringe details; styled by Micaela Erlanger.

7. Ariana DeBose Source:Getty West Side Story breakout star Ariana DeBose brought an untraditional look to the red carpet, this year, keeping the red hot trend going. Instead of a gown, she wore a custom pantsuit with a cape by Valentino Haute Couture

8. Jada Pinkett-Smith Source:Getty Jada Pinket-Smith is glowing in this emerald green gown by Jean Paul Gaultier.

9. Venus Williams Source:Getty Venus Williams looks radiant in a flirty custom white Elie Saab gown