Omar Epps
Omar Epps Through The Years

Posted 20 hours ago

From the start of his career with the 1992 hit film Juice, Omar Epps has been iconic in classic Black movies. From notable films like “Love & Basketball”, “The Wood”, and “In Too Deep”, he’s always at the top of the ladies’ Man Crush Monday list.

Most recently the Netflix movie, “The Fatal Affair” showed that Epps still got it and he’s looking better than ever.

Check out the actor over the years as we celebrate his 47th birthday.

 

View this post on Instagram

On my 90s s**t tonight! 😎

A post shared by Omar Epps (@omarepps) on

