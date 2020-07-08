CLOSE
morris chestnut
HomeArts & EntertainmentGone Viral!

Morris Chestnut Is Trending For Being Gorgeous – & Here Are The Photos To Prove It

Posted 8 hours ago

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 15

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

When we saw Morris Chestnut was trending on Twitter, we immediately braced ourselves and uttered a prayer as we clicked on his name. Whew, thank God. Nothing had happened to the actor, instead all the tweets were all appreciation posts for the divine thespian, who is arguably considered the GOAT a.k.a the finest man to ever grace our screens.

Since his debut in 1991 as Ricky in Boyz In The Hood to his most recent work on The Enemy Within and The Resident, Chestnut has remained consistent, charming and chiseled.

There’s no coincidence his appreciation fell on hump day, so here’s a bunch of pics of the 51-year-old actor to gawk at.

Morris Chestnut Is Trending For Being Gorgeous – & Here Are The Photos To Prove It  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” – Season 15

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 15 Source:Getty

2. BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors – Backstage

BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors - Backstage Source:Getty

3. ABC’s “The Chew” – Season Six

ABC's "The Chew" - Season Six Source:Getty

4. NBCUniversal Upfront Events – Season 2018

NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2018 Source:Getty

5. NBCUniversal Upfront Events – Season 2018

NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2018 Source:Getty

6. NBCUniversal Upfront Events – Season 2018

NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2018 Source:Getty

7. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen – Season 16

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16 Source:Getty

8. The Enemy Within – Season 1

The Enemy Within - Season 1 Source:Getty

9. The Enemy Within – Season 1

The Enemy Within - Season 1 Source:Getty

10. 2019 BET Awards – Press Room

2019 BET Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

11. Morris Chestnut Visits “Extra”

Morris Chestnut Visits "Extra" Source:Getty

12. FOX’s The Resident – Season Three

FOX's The Resident - Season Three Source:Getty

13. US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-AHS-AMERICANHORROR-FX

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-AHS-AMERICANHORROR-FX Source:Getty

US actor Morris Chestnut arrives for the Red Carpet event celebrating 100 episodes of FX’s “American Horror Story” at the Hollywood Forever Cemetary in Los Angeles on October 26, 2019. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,arrival,actor,headshot,television show,california,city of los angeles,hollywood – california,event,red carpet event,morris chestnut,fx network,american horror story – television series,all american – television show

14. FOX Winter TCA All Star Party – Arrivals

FOX Winter TCA All Star Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. FOX’s The Resident – Season Three

FOX's The Resident - Season Three Source:Getty

THE RESIDENT: Morris Chestnut in the “Support System” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,television show,california,hollywood – california,morris chestnut,the resident – television show

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Terry Crews Clashes With Don Lemon Over Black Lives Matter
Viola Davis Goes Viral For Past Comments On Hollywood’s Inequities
Black Twitter Fumes As Terry Crews Worries About ‘Black Lives Better’ Becoming A Thing
Beyoncé’s Message, Epic Performances Stand Out at BET Awards
St. Louis Rapper Huey, Known For “Pop, Lock & Drop It” Hit, Dead At 31
Close