Morris Chestnut Is Trending For Being Gorgeous – & Here Are The Photos To Prove It

When we saw Morris Chestnut was trending on Twitter, we immediately braced ourselves and uttered a prayer as we clicked on his name. Whew, thank God. Nothing had happened to the actor, instead all the tweets were all appreciation posts for the divine thespian, who is arguably considered the GOAT a.k.a the finest man to ever grace our screens.
Since his debut in 1991 as Ricky in Boyz In The Hood to his most recent work on The Enemy Within and The Resident, Chestnut has remained consistent, charming and chiseled.
There’s no coincidence his appreciation fell on hump day, so here’s a bunch of pics of the 51-year-old actor to gawk at.
1. ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” – Season 15Source:Getty
2. BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors – BackstageSource:Getty
3. ABC’s “The Chew” – Season SixSource:Getty
4. NBCUniversal Upfront Events – Season 2018Source:Getty
5. NBCUniversal Upfront Events – Season 2018Source:Getty
6. NBCUniversal Upfront Events – Season 2018Source:Getty
7. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen – Season 16Source:Getty
8. The Enemy Within – Season 1Source:Getty
9. The Enemy Within – Season 1Source:Getty
10. 2019 BET Awards – Press RoomSource:Getty
11. Morris Chestnut Visits “Extra”Source:Getty
12. FOX’s The Resident – Season ThreeSource:Getty
13. US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-AHS-AMERICANHORROR-FXSource:Getty
US actor Morris Chestnut arrives for the Red Carpet event celebrating 100 episodes of FX’s “American Horror Story” at the Hollywood Forever Cemetary in Los Angeles on October 26, 2019. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,arrival,actor,headshot,television show,california,city of los angeles,hollywood – california,event,red carpet event,morris chestnut,fx network,american horror story – television series,all american – television show
14. FOX Winter TCA All Star Party – ArrivalsSource:Getty
15. FOX’s The Resident – Season ThreeSource:Getty
THE RESIDENT: Morris Chestnut in the “Support System” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,television show,california,hollywood – california,morris chestnut,the resident – television show