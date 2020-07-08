Money Mahomes: The Richest Valued Contracts In American Professional Sports [PHOTOS]

ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth $450 million over the 10-year period and could be worth up to $503 million. It includes a $140 million injury guarantee, as well as a no-trade clause. With his historical payout over the next 12 seasons, Mahomes will have the richest valued contract in American professional sports.
He now becomes the ONLY player in the NFL to make the list of the top 25 list of the largest North American sports contracts in North American sports history.
Take a look at the other 24 athletes that make up the highest earnings in professional sports, and one thing you can take from this list, get your children in BASEBALL immediately!
1. Patrick MahomesSource:Getty
Contract Length: 12 years (2020–2031) | Contract Value: $503,000,000 | Average Per Year: $41,916,666.70
2. Mike TroutSource:Getty
Contract Length: 12 years (2019–2030) | Contract Value: $426,500,000 | Average Per Year: $35,541,667
3. Canelo ÁlvarezSource:Getty
Contract Length: 5 years (2018–2023) | Contract Value: $365,000,000 | Average Per Year: $73,000,000
4. Bryce HarperSource:Getty
Contract Length: 13 years (2019–2031) | Contract Value: $330,000,000 | Average Per Year: $25,384,615
5. Giancarlo StantonSource:Getty
Contract Length: 13 years (2015–2027) | Contract Value: $325,000,000 | Average Per Year: $25,000,000
6. Gerrit ColeSource:Getty
Contract Length: 9 years (2020-2028) | Contract Value: $324,000,000 | Average Per Year: $36,000,000
7. Manny MachadoSource:Getty
Contract Length: 10 years (2019–2028) | Contract Value: $300,000,000 | Average Per Year: $30,000,000
8. Alex Rodriquez (New York Yankees)Source:Getty
Contract Length: 10 years (2008–2017) | Contract Value: $275,000,000 | Average Per Year: $27,500,000
9. Nolan ArenadoSource:Getty
Contract Length: 8 years (2019–2026) | Contract Value: $260,000,000 | Average Per Year: $32,500,000
10. Alex Rodriguez (Texas Rangers)Source:Getty
Contract Length: 10 years (2001–2010) | Contract Value: $252,000,000 | Average Per Year: $25,200,000
11. Miguel CabreraSource:Getty
Contract Length: 8 years (2016–2023) | Contract Value: $248,000,000 | Average Per Year: $31,000,000
12. Anthony RendonSource:Getty
Contract Length: 7 years (2020–2026) | Contract Value: $245,000,000 | Average Per Year: $35,000,000
13. Stephen StrasburgSource:Getty
Contract Length: 7 years (2020–2026) | Contract Value: $245,000,000 | Average Per Year: $35,000,000
14. Robinson CanoSource:Getty
Contract Length: 10 years (2014–2023) | Contract Value: $240,000,000 | Average Per Year: $24,000,000
15. Albert PujolsSource:Getty
Contract Length: 10 years (2012–2021) | Contract Value: $240,000,000 | Average Per Year: $24,000,000
16. James HardenSource:Getty
Contract Length: 6 years (2017–2023) | Contract Value: $228,000,000 | Average Per Year: $38,000,000
17. Joey VottoSource:Getty
Contract Length: 10 years (2014–2024) | Contract Value: $225,000,000 | Average Per Year: $22,500,000
18. David PriceSource:Getty
Contract Length: 7 years (2016–2022) | Contract Value: $217,000,000 | Average Per Year: $31,000,000
19. Clayton KershawSource:Getty
Contract Length: 7 years (2014–2020) | Contract Value:$215,000,000 | Average Per Year: $30,714,286
20. Christian YelichSource:Getty
Contract Length: 9 years (2020–2028) | Contract Value:$215,000,000 | Average Per Year: $23,888,889
21. Prince FielderSource:Getty
Contract Length: 9 years (2012–2020) | Contract Value:$214,000,000 | Average Per Year: $23,777,778
22. Max ScherzerSource:Getty
Contract Length: 7 years (2015–2021) | Contract Value:$210,000,000 | Average Per Year: $30,000,000
23. Russell WestbrookSource:Getty
Contract Length: 5 years (2018–2023) | Contract Value:$206,794,070 | Average Per Year: $41,358,814
24. Zack GreinkeSource:Getty
Contract Length: 6 years (2016–2021) | Contract Value:$206,500,000 | Average Per Year:$34,416,667
25. Stephen CurrySource:Getty
Contract Length: 5 years (2017–2022) | Contract Value:$201,158,790 | Average Per Year:$40,231,758