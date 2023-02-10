Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The NFL legend’s been pulled from the big game after a woman complained about an interaction they shared at a hotel in Glendale, Arizona.

Details of the alleged interaction that took place Sunday have yet to be revealed. Irvin’s so confident that it’s a nonissue that he spoke to the Dallas Morning News about the brief exchange, noting that there was no physical contact beyond a parting handshake.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin said. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds. We shook hands. Then, I left. … That’s all I know.”

However, Irvin admitted that he’d had a few drinks and didn’t remember speaking to the woman.

Irvin works for NFL Media but also makes guest appearances on ESPN, which has also been halted throughout Super Bowl weekend.

“Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” said Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media vice president of communications, in a statement.

According to NBC Sports, the Hall of Famer has decided to take legal action against the accuser and Renaissance Hotels’ parent company Marriott by filing a $100 million lawsuit. The suit was reportedly filed Thursday afternoon and includes witnesses who saw the interaction and said Irvin “casually exchanged pleasantries” with the hotel manager who filed the complaint.

“It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person’s life. Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well,” Michael’s attorney Levi McCathern said in a statement to TMZ.

Michael Irvin Files $100M Lawsuit After Woman's Misconduct Complaint Gets Him Pulled From Super Bowl