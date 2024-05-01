Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Published on May 1, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man

Source: @nia_noelle / Reach Media

The 2024 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage kicked off with another epic sail away concert featuring the legendary hip-hop duo Method Man & Redman.  Method Man and Redman took TJFV cruisers through their vast catalogue including hits from their WuTang days.

Check out all of the pictures and videos from this amazing performance.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

 

1. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

2. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

April 27th, 2024: Method Man & Redman At The 2024 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman take pictures with fans on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

3. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

4. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

April 27th, 2024: Method Man & Redman At The 2024 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

5. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

April 27th, 2024: Method Man & Redman At The 2024 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

6. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

April 27th, 2024: Method Man & Redman At The 2024 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman get the crowd hype at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

7. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

April 27th, 2024: Method Man & Redman At The 2024 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

8. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man Source:Reach Media

The crowd at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

9. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

April 27th, 2024: Method Man & Redman At The 2024 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman get the crowd hype at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

10. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man Source:Reach Media

Method Man at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

11. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man Source:Reach Media

Redman  at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

12. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man Source:Reach Media

ToMethod Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

13. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman pose with the crowd at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

14. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Trending
“Creed III" European Premiere – Arrivals
Movies

Kevin Daniels, Jamie Foxx & Vivica Fox star in Tyler Perry Parody

Food & Drink

6 Healing Tea Recipes

5 items
Celebrity

5 Of Beyoncé And Blue Ivy’s Best Appearances Together

8 items
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Returns With ‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Them: The Scare’ & ‘Palm Royale’

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Black Man Dies After Telling Ohio Cop With His Knee Near His Neck, ‘I Can’t Breathe.’ Sound Familiar?

10 items
Entertainment

Netflix Adds Some Of Our Favorite Black Films & Series In May

26 items
Music

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”

5 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Justine Skye, Saweetie And More Shut Down The Los Angeles Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies World Premiere

Close