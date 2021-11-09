Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion stunned on the cover of Glamour Magazine’s “Women Of The Year” issue and continued to serve glam chic when she stepped on stage at their annual award ceremony wearing a sexy two piece Mônot long sleeve top and floor length skirt with a pinned up hairstyle and bangs; styled by Zerina Akers. She complete the look with sultry (and flawless) makeup, ombre lip, elegant jewels and arm candy in the form of her boo Pardison Fontaine.

The H-Town hottie and soon to be college graduate took to social media to celebrate the honor with a slideshow of photos that gave an all-encompassing look into her evening.

Megan was one of six nominees to accept their award at the illustrious event. She was among the ranks of Amanda Gorman, Helen Butler, Nsé Ufot, LaTosha Brown, Dr. Katalin Karikó, Mariska Hargitay, Yin Chang, Moonlynn Tsai

Pepa, of Salt N’ Pepa, presented Megan with her honor, saying “Meg came in and knocked down the door, ordered a huge dinner and poured hottie sauce all over that.”

Megan accepted her award under her government name instead of her rap name. “I win a lot of awards as Megan Thee Stallion, but tonight I choose to accept this award as Megan Pete, a soon-to-be college graduate from Houston, a woman who has built a successful career in a male-dominated industry and musical genre, who has earned her respect from people that couldn’t look beyond my public persona,” she said during her inspiration acceptance speech.

Megan Thee Stallion served us melanin on Glamour’s “Women Of The Year” cover.

Megan recently broke the Internet when she shared images from her hot girl graduation photo shoot where she posed in front of a set up bad a** cars bearing neon signs that read, “I’m a standout with no handout.”

We know that’s right. Congratulations to Megan on all her success! More pics, below:

Megan Thee Stallion Gave Us This Sexy, Chic Look At Glamour’s ‘Women Of The Year’ Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com