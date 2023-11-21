Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill may have another rap beef cooking up. The Philadelphian born rapper alleges he was on the receiving end of hateful remarks and believes Trippie Redd mentioned his name in vain.

Meek sends a clear warning to residents in Philadelphia that the 24 year-old Ohio native is ‘No good’ in his hometown. Meek Mill took to Instagram with a post of Trippie Redd’s face and hostile response,.

“If you not ready for Philly just mind your business @trippieredd” Meek Mill captioned. “He’s noooooooo good out here from Maine to Spain and I mean that!” Meek further goes on to express his anticipation of meeting Trippie Redd, affirming that he was going to make him cry, calling him a ‘lil boy’

RELATED: Meek Mill Announces That His Criminal Record Has Been Wiped Clean

‘I ain’t even know you said my name I seen you get pulled in a room by gangstas in LA you was scared but let’s see how tough yall guys are’ Meek captioned. ‘I can’t believe these Philly young bulls gasse you to say my mame!’

Trippie Redd, has a affiliation with PoundSide Pop, a Philly artist who previously feuded with Meek Mill. The two collaborated on a track “FROM THE BLOCK”

With the uncertainty of the scenario, fans assume that Meek saying ‘these Philly youngbulls’ is in reference to PoundSide Pop and his affiliation.

Trippie Redd has not yet responded to any allegations.

See what fans are saying below about Meek Mill’s ban on Trippie Redd below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: My First Time: Meek Mill Recalls His Battle Rap Debut: “Made Me Cry!”

RELATED: Meek Mill Talks Struggles With Substance Abuse

RELATED: Meek Mill Discusses ‘Too Good To Be True’ Collab LP, Touring And Future Business

Meek Mill Bans Trippie Redd from Philly: ‘I’ll make you cry lil boy’ was originally published on rnbphilly.com