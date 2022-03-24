Mcdonald’s All-American Games Unveils New 2022 Jerseys & Rosters

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The McDonald’s All-American Games is back, and the players will have some new on-court drip.

Thursday (Mar.24), in partnership with adidas, the new McDonald’s All-American Games jerseys designed by sportswear designer Eric Emanuel were unveiled. The jerseys that the next crop of hoop stars will rock on March 29 at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena draw inspiration from “the heritage of the Games and look to invoke nostalgia from iconic uniforms of the past,” according to a press release.

Speaking on his design, Emanual added:

I’m so honored to re-imagine the iconic McDonald’s All American Games jersey for the 45th anniversary. For this year’s design, I wanted to pay tribute to the rich legacy of the Games while nodding to the future of basketball. With adidas and McDonald’s, we’ve crafted a signature look that pays homage to the Games’ heritage, including vintage elements inspired by McDonald’s All American gear through the decades, with modern touches for today’s player. We designed with the players in mind, and I can’t wait to see all the work displayed on the court next week in Chicago.

The rosters for both the boys’ and girls’ teams were also shared, along with the jerseys and kicks.

The annual Girls Game will air on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the Boys Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. For more photos of the jerseys, hit the gallery below.

Photos: McDonald’s / McDonald’s All-American Games

