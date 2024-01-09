Mayor Cherelle Parker Celebrates Inauguration, Speaks on first 100 days as Mayor of Philadelphia

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Cherelle Parker has etched her name in the history books in one of, if not the most historically decorated city in America. Parker has been elected to serve as the 100th Mayor of Philadelphia. Parker makes history as the first ever woman to hold this position.

RELATED: Cherelle Parker Makes History as First Woman Mayor of Philadelphia

Parker held her inauguration at The Fillmore Philly, where it was a star-studded event. From Athletes to actors and musicians, from politicians to police force, everyone in the city came out to support a historic inauguration.

Classix 107.9’s own Lady B had the honor of co-hosting the event in which the city celebrated Mayor Parker like none other.

After the party, Parker got right to business. Philadelphia’s newest mayor met with her cabinet with intentions to tackle on the city’s overall appearance, as she wishes for a ‘safer, cleaner, greener city’.

“Last week, I kicked off my first cabinet meeting as Mayor of Philadelphia.” Mayor Parker posted on social media. “This team has hit the ground running, and I’m proud to have them by my side as we work toward building a safer, cleaner, greener city with economic opportunity for all!”

Mayor Cherelle Parker has also revealed to the public her action plan for her first 100 days in office.

“On my first day as your Mayor, I released my 100-Day Action Plan laying out our path forward.” Mayor Parker posted.” From public safety to education, this details exactly how my Administration plans to get to work.”

One of the most important pieces in her 100-day plan, is to rid the public drug trade, that continues to plague the city’s reputation.

Mayor Parker wants to ‘Charge the Police Commissioner—in collaboration with intergovernmental partners and relevant city departments—with developing a strategy to permanently shut down open-air drug markets, including in Kensington.’ as written in her 100-Day Action Plan.

To check out Mayor Parker’s 100-day action plan [CLICK HERE]

Check out Mayor Cherelle Parker’s Inauguration as the 100th Mayor of Philadelphia below!

Mayor Cherelle Parker Celebrates Inauguration, Speaks on first 100 days as Mayor of Philadelphia was originally published on classixphilly.com