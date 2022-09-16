Lori Harvey’s NYFW Style Run Concludes In Grand Fashion

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey’s NYFW style was the show at New York Fashion Week this year. The adored socialite and SKN By LH founder was on a mission to serve the girls and our good sis didn’t disappoint. Lori has always had great style, but to be clear, her flawless exhibition at NYFW was a birdseye view of her ascension to that fashion girl. Ever since she began working with the wizard, Elly Karamoh, who transformed her stepdad’s wardrobe into pages from a fashion book, Lori has leveled up in a way we didn’t know possible.

“My plan was for Lori to occupy a new level of fashion each day during NYFW. @hair4kicks hair-styling contribution was a huge factor in completing every look, especially In last nights look,” Elly wrote on Instagram, detailing how he and Lori’s team came up with her NYFW looks.

Lori’s run concluded at Tom Ford, where she wore (no surprises here) a risque plush green Tom Ford suit that had to fit so precisely, one misstep could have resulted in a headline-grabbing wardrobe malfunction. But what is fashion with no risk?

“I initially styled this @tomford suit in two ways, one of those styled options were personally approved by Mr.Ford. The look was focused solely on the suit,the jewels, and Lori’s infamous abs. It was a very risqué choice. I wanted to apply a layer of masculinity With the hair to tie with the beautiful suit construction and mostly to dim down the sex appeal of the skin exposure,” Elly wrote on Instagram.

Lori also debuted a new do by celebrity hair stylist Ray Christopher. “I anticipated this moment all week, the only planned hairstyle that I knew for sure I wanted to execute, @tomford is such an iconic brand and one of my favorites, I wanted to give BOLD , NEW and FRESH for @loriharvey, he captioned a photo of Lori and Tom Ford

Lori Harvey’s NYFW style run. Keep scrolling for Lori Harvey’s NYFW looks. Elly, Ray, and makeup artists Leahdarcy, and Nadia Tayeh collaborated to create. Keep scrolling for Lori Harvey’s NYFW looks.

