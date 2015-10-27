Lalah Hathaway 10-27-15

The daughter of the great Donny Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway made a good impression with her debut recording, Lalah Hathaway, in 1990. She not only displayed poise, confidence, and good technique, but was also versatile enough to do more than just light urban contemporary ballads. Her stage shows included jazz, pre-rock pop, and even gospel, and Hathaway later appeared on BET doing jazz and fusion. After her second and final album for Virgin, 1994’s A Moment, she went on a lengthy hiatus, returning in 1999 with Joe Sample for The Song Lives On (GRP). The following decade and into the 2010s she released Outrun the Sky (Sanctuary, 2004), Self Portrait (Stax, 2008), and Where It All Begins (Stax, 2011) — all fine albums involving collaborations with the likes of Robert Glasper, Mike City, Rahsaan Patterson, Rex Rideout, and Dre & Vidal. They established Hathaway as one of the finest adult contemporary R&B vocalists of the 2000s and 2010s. A 2013 collaboration with the band Snarky Puppy — on a cover of Brenda Russell’s “Something” — won a 2014 Grammy Award in the category of Best R&B Performance. On February 8, 2015, she won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance along with Robert Glasper and Malcolm-Jamal Warner for “Jesus Children”. Finally, Lalah is a Tech geek who enjoys discovering and experiencing cutting edge new technology.

An instrument embodied, timbre unmatched and words that call our most internal emotion…Lalah Hathaway’s presence is never mistaken nor forgotten. Skilled to the highest order, Hathaway’s voice possesses both power and vulnerability with a quiet resonance that fills spaces of grandeur and the hearts of many.

Born into musical legacy, the offspring of musicians Donny Hathaway and Eulaulah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway’s career was never a choice:

“I was always a musician” Hathaway clarifies, “there was never a moment of maybe I’ll be…”

Preparations for the release of Hathaway’s debut self-titled album were firmly in motion during her final semester at Berklee College of Music, where the Chicago-native nurtured her multi-instrumental and songwriting talents. Since inception, Hathaway’s musical journey has remained devoted to education and musicianship.

“I never wanted to be known as just a singer. I always wanted to be a well-rounded musician, with my voice as my primary instrument.”

Proof of Hathaway’s musical prowess is evident in her work, operating as performer, musician, writer and producer. Revered by some of the greatest musicians of the last century, a myriad of collaborations and international performances signpost Hathaway’s 25-year success. A true bridge between masters of the Jazz and Soul traditions and new generations of Popular Music innovators, Lalah Hathaway has performed with greats such as Stevie Wonder, Anita Baker, Prince, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Metropole Orkest, Esperanza Spalding, David Foster, Snoop Dogg, Natalie Cole, Robert Glasper Experiment, Terri Lyne Carrington, Marcus Miller, Dianne Reeves, Dizzy Gillespie, David Sanborn, Rachelle Ferrell, Take 6, The Winans, Me’Shell NdegeOcello, Kirk Whalum, Donald Lawrence, Snarky Puppy, Christian McBride and many more.

Lalah Hathaway is in every sense a live performer. October 30, 2015 will bring the release of ‘Lalah Hathaway LIVE!’, Hathaway’s first ever live record. Supported by her fans and peers, the record is being made possible by a crowd-funding campaign, where contributions are honoured with offerings ranging from signed vinyl to a personalised at-home performance from Hathaway herself. This campaign is a true reflection of Lalah Hathaway’s nature. Ever connected with her fans online, Hathaway’s personality and comedic quality shine through:

“I wanted to make a record for the fans and with the fans. My fans relay to me that the music they love on record is taken to a new level when they experience it live. My records are meant to capture a moment in time but the live experience is what all those moments are about: the conversation amongst the musicians for the fans. The listeners are a huge part of a live performance and I want their presence to be captured and acknowledged on this record.”

Enamoured with colour, space and the evolution of music, Hathaway’s six studio albums chronicle an emotive journey through R&B, Jazz, and Soul. The inflections of Blues, Funk, Gospel, Classical, Country, Rock and Folk cited in her work, is a reflection of this virtuoso’s versatility. With Grammy® wins for Best R&B and Best Traditional R&B Performances in 2014 and 2015 respectively, Hathaway describes how her career continues to rejuvenate with new beginnings and possibilities:

“Throughout my career there have been points where new recognition or opportunity has emerged that inspires me in new ways.”

Lalah Hathaway’s new singles ‘Little Ghetto Boy’ and ‘Angel’ are out now.