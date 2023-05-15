Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Former NBA player Kwame Brown has gone viral for a video message he shared about troubled NBA star Ja Morant.

Morant was just suspended by his team the Memphis Grizzlies for the second time in the last several months for allegedly displaying a gun in an Instagram Live video. Morant, who has also had two other gun-related stories surface over the last NBA season, had publicly apologized and visited a rehab center after his latest incident.

However, all that doesn’t seem to indicate that Morant has learned from his mistakes.

This time around insiders suggest that his impending NBA suspension could be substantial, with anything up to a year out of the league on the table, according to some.

While Morant may not be in any legal trouble for carrying a gun, the NBA has strict protocols and standards in place that it expects its players, coaches, and front-office members to adhere to.

In Brown’s viral social media message to Morant, he speaks to the young star as if he’s one of his sons. “You like to play with guns, huh?’” Brown says as the clip gets rolling. For nearly five minutes he continues to lay into the actions of Ja, citing that he’ll be out of the league sooner than expected if he doesn’t tighten up his off-the-court antics.

“You want to get in trouble for having a gun at a club,” Brown continued. “Give a bullsh*t apology. And then show a gun on Instagram Live. I’ve heard of NBA Youngboy. But you NBA dumb boy. You got to be the dumbest motherf*ck* in the league. You got $231 million dollars promised to you. And you want to be a thug?”

Ouch.

Kwame Brown Goes Viral for Ja Morant Rant: “NBA Dumb Boy” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com