Kierra Sheard’s engagement photos have arrived and the future Mr. Kelly’s are beaming with love!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sheard and Jordan Kelly, who are pictured in yellow and green themes, haven’t yet announced a wedding date, but we’ll be sure to update you on when they do!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Check out their engagement photos (by Mel B. Elder, Jr) below.

RELATED: Who Is Kierra Sheard Getting Married To? [PHOTOS]

RELATED: “No, I’m Not Nervous About My Wedding Night” Kierra Sheard And Fiancé Jordan Kelly Answer Fan Questions

Kierra Sheard Shares Engagement Photos was originally published on getuperica.com