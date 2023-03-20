Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Confirm ‘Good Burger 2’ Is Coming To Paramount+, 90s Babies Are Excited

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

All That fans rejoice. Dexter and Ed are coming back for Good Burger 2.

Yes, you read the correctly. A sequel to the 1997 film Good Burger, based on the popular All That sketch, is in the works and is coming to Paramount+.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell made the big announcement on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Production for the sequel begins in May and will arrive on the streaming network sometime in 2023.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s plot will “follow them as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a new group of employees. Phil Traill (The Middle, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Single Drunk Female) will direct the film, with Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert (All That and Good Burger) serving as writers and executive producers.”

In a statement announcing the film, Thompson said, “I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger! Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud, and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

“Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed, and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids,” Mitchell added.

90s Babies Are Excited For Good Burger 2

Good Burger first gained popularity as a sketch on Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show All That and subsequently turned into a film. It would gross $24 million at the box office, easily recouping its reported $8 million budget.

The movie became a cult hit with fans, with Mitchell and Thompson reprising their Good Burger characters on The Tonight Show for a 2015 sketch.

Those same fans are now reacting to the big news positively and negatively. You can see the reactions in the gallery below.

