JusticeForTamlaHorsford: Why And How Did This Mother Of Five Really Die At An Adult Sleepover?

As police are looking into the tragic death of a Georgia mother, those close to her are demanding answers as to why their loved one died an adult slumber party last November.

According to WSB2 News, Tamla Horsford died in November 2018 after she reportedly fell off a balcony during a “football moms” overnight party in Forsyth, GA. The news outlet wrote that they recently learned of Horsford’s death after a source told them that court employee Jose Barrera was fired for accessing documents related to the case. See, Barrera’s girlfriend is the one that hosted the party and its his voice on the 911 call.

“She’s lying in the yard, basically on the patio downstairs.. She’s not moving one bit. She’s not breathing,” Barrera told dispatchers.

“I’m noticing a small cut on her right wrist. She’s not breathing whatsoever. I don’t know if this cut was self-inflicted.”

WSB-TV reported that on Horsford’s death certificate, an autopsy ruled that the mother of five died from “multiple blunt force injuries.” Her death was later ruled as accidental as alcohol poisoning being listed as a “significant condition contributing” to her death.

However, Horsford’s friend Michelle Graves believes there is something else more sinister going on.

She told the news outlet she believes something else happened to Horsford and that the family hired another medical examiner who found extensive injuries all over her body.

“It’s impossible to get the injuries that she had from one fall,” she said.

Graves also claims that those behind the party tried to have her arrested when she tried to ask questions about what happened that fateful night. Apparently, it was her records Barrera was looking into.

Like the Jussie Smollett case, there are a lot of unsubstantiated rumors surrounding this case, including Horsford being the only Black partygoer in attendance and that her death was racially motivated.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office stressed that they just want to learn the truth of what happened to the mother and will have major updates about her case soon as they investigate her death.

While an attorney for the woman who owned the house where the party took place has urged people not to rush to conclusions, thousands have flocked to twitter to find #JusticeForTamlaHorsford:

