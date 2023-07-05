Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s July 4th White Party Guests Included Jay-Z, Beyoncé & More

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Y’all already know that some of your favorite celebrities got lit during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, but someone you might’ve never heard of hosted damn near every A-list name to his pre-Independence Day celebration.

On Monday (July 3), Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and his girlfriend Camile Fishel held their annual star-studded white party in the Hamptons. And though you might not be too familiar with their names, their guestlist featured some of the most famous music artists, actors and sports stars in the world. Attending their ultra-exclusive in-home blowout were the likes of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joel Embid, Travis Scott, Kevin Hart, Odell Beckham Jr., Jennifer Lopez along with her man, third best Batman (Ben Affleck), and many others.

Was attending this party an order from the Illuminati or something?! Just having one or two of these names in your house is a sign that you’re a big deal but all of them plus more? How is this man not a household name? Usher and Ne-Yo took the stage for a surprise performance for God’s sake! Who catered this event? Gordon Ramsay? Bobby Flay? Salt Bae? We wanna know!

Check out pics and video of Michael Rubin and Camile Fishel’s pre-July 4th event in the gallery, and let us know if you’ll be having these two on your radar going forward in the comments section below.

