Sports

Judge Rules Ja Morant Punching A Teenager During Pickup Basketball Game Was Self-Defense

Published on April 10, 2024

Memphis Grizzlies v Orlando Magic

Source: Don Juan Moore / Getty


Ja Morant is officially one step closer to making amends for his off-court mistakes and putting the focus on back on basketball.

The Memphis Grizzlies star has been embroiled in a lawsuit for months with Joshua Holloway over an altercation, but according to Shelby County Circuit filings, it has now been ruled that Morant acted in self-defense.

It all began in July 2022, when Holloway was 17 years old and came to Morant’s Memphis home for a pickup game of basketball. However, his competitive edge got the best of him, and he forcefully checked the ball to Morant and hit him in the face. He said that Morant became enraged afterward and punched him.

However, Morant says that after the ball struck him, Holloway stepped to him, and the punch was an act of defense.

Court documents say that Morant’s friend, Davonte Pack, jumped in and punched Halloway as well. Pack was later charged with misdemeanor assault, but they were later dropped.

Holloway’s attorney, Rebecca Adelman, was upset with the ruling and vowed to get redemption for her client.

“We’re disappointed, and we will continue to take the steps necessary to protect and advocate for Joshua,” Adelman told ESPN.

Despite Morant’s punch being ruled self-defense, the suit continues. A jury will be chosen soon, and a trial set to begin in April has been delayed.

This lawsuit was just one of many things that marred the 24-year-old star’s 2023-24 NBA season.

He was first cited for hopping on Instagram Live to show off a handgun while at a Colorado nightclub. After undergoing counseling, he apologized and missed six games for his transgression, but two months later, he fell back into his old habits.

On May 14, his friend Davonte Pack –once again involved in a less than savory situation– was on Instagram Live when he panned to Morant and flashed a gun again, resulting in a 25-game suspension.

The suspension lasted into the next season, so he returned to action on Dec. 19. However, it was short-lived, as it was reported on Jan. 8 that he’d undergo season-ending surgery because of a shoulder injury.

But Morant should be ready to play once the 2024-25 season begins and will have a fresh slate for the first time in three seasons.

See how social media’s reacting to the latest chapter in Morant’s legal woes below.

