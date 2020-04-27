Brandon Caldwell

On the last Sunday in April 2020, John P. Kee and Hezekiah Walker showed gospel fans across the globe the power of not only their catalogs but the power of gospel music.

The two titans had a Verzuz battle on Instagram Live Sunday, bringing over 95,000 viewers at one point to see them play their gospel classics. Gospel stars such as Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Nelson and more were in the comments like the rest of us as if it were revival and the church brought all the heavy hitters out.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Using his wide range of hits, Kee broke out youth choir favorites such as “Rain On Us,” “I Won’t Let Go,” and more to keep the crowd riveted. Walker didn’t leave much on the table with his own catalog, playing classics such as “Lift Him Up,” “Any Way You Bless Me,” and “I’ll Make It.” Unlike other Verzuz battles between the likes of Teddy Riley and Babyface from earlier this month, no one in the comments kept score and instead threw their hands up in exalted praise of both men’s talents.

You can relive the battle (and the minor sound difficulties) down below plus see some of the reactions from fans via Twitter.

Need to hear the playlist? Click here!

John P. Kee & Hezekiah Walker Brought All The Saints To ‘Sunday Best’ With Their Instagram Live Celebration was originally published on praisehouston.com