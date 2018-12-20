Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Are Finally Engaged! Take A Look At Their Adorable Family!

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted 15 hours ago
View this post on Instagram She. Said. Yes. Thank you God. 🙏🏽 | all important shots in my life @jnsilva A post shared by CCD of Spotify | EP at Revolt (@joebudden) on Dec 19, 2018 at 8:46pm PST
She. Said. Yes. Thank you God. 🙏🏽 | all important shots in my life @jnsilva
A post shared by CCD of Spotify | EP at Revolt (@joebudden) on Dec 19, 2018 at 8:46pm PST
View this post on Instagram Ommmmgggggggggggg ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on Dec 19, 2018 at 9:20pm PST
Ommmmgggggggggggg ❤️❤️❤️
A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on Dec 19, 2018 at 9:20pm PST
View this post on Instagram 1 year ago, Lexington W. Budden was born!!! Our love, pride and joy. We love you more than ANYTHING in this universe. An endless blessing. Thank you GOD!!! And thank you @joebudden for being an amazing father and soulmate❤️✨ A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on Dec 15, 2018 at 7:46am PST
1 year ago, Lexington W. Budden was born!!! Our love, pride and joy. We love you more than ANYTHING in this universe. An endless blessing. Thank you GOD!!! And thank you @joebudden for being an amazing father and soulmate❤️✨
A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on Dec 15, 2018 at 7:46am PST
View this post on Instagram ☺️ A post shared by CCD of Spotify | EP at Revolt (@joebudden) on Nov 22, 2018 at 11:44am PST
☺️
A post shared by CCD of Spotify | EP at Revolt (@joebudden) on Nov 22, 2018 at 11:44am PST
View this post on Instagram When he isn’t a senior citizen after all ❤️ A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on Dec 8, 2018 at 1:26pm PST
When he isn’t a senior citizen after all ❤️
A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on Dec 8, 2018 at 1:26pm PST
View this post on Instagram Me - Halloween is a scam. Him - What’s Halloween ? Her - I WANNA WISH EVERYONE OUT THERE A HAPPY & SAFE HALLOWEEN FROM ME & MY AMAZING FAMILY TO YOU & YOURS!!!! 😊🤦🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️ A post shared by CCD of Spotify | EP at Revolt (@joebudden) on Oct 31, 2018 at 2:01pm PDT
Me - Halloween is a scam. Him - What’s Halloween ? Her - I WANNA WISH EVERYONE OUT THERE A HAPPY & SAFE HALLOWEEN FROM ME & MY AMAZING FAMILY TO YOU & YOURS!!!! 😊🤦🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️
A post shared by CCD of Spotify | EP at Revolt (@joebudden) on Oct 31, 2018 at 2:01pm PDT
View this post on Instagram I love him so!!!!!! 😩😍😩 @lexingtonbudden A post shared by CCD of Spotify | EP at Revolt (@joebudden) on Oct 13, 2018 at 3:50pm PDT
I love him so!!!!!! 😩😍😩 @lexingtonbudden
A post shared by CCD of Spotify | EP at Revolt (@joebudden) on Oct 13, 2018 at 3:50pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Every single day, a million times a day, I thank God for ALL of my blessings. Especially you 💙 A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on Nov 22, 2018 at 11:50am PST
Every single day, a million times a day, I thank God for ALL of my blessings. Especially you 💙
A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on Nov 22, 2018 at 11:50am PST
View this post on Instagram My three favorite things to do... eat, laugh and you. Happy birthday to my soulmate @joebudden. What an AMAZING year it has been!!!! Wowwww. and now we get to body this shit with our precious baby boy 😫🙏🏽 so so blessed. Thank you for being an amazing friend, partner and father. Wish you lots of health n wealth. I love you long timeeeeee ❤️ A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on Aug 31, 2018 at 11:59am PDT
My three favorite things to do... eat, laugh and you. Happy birthday to my soulmate @joebudden. What an AMAZING year it has been!!!! Wowwww. and now we get to body this shit with our precious baby boy 😫🙏🏽 so so blessed. Thank you for being an amazing friend, partner and father. Wish you lots of health n wealth. I love you long timeeeeee ❤️
A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on Aug 31, 2018 at 11:59am PDT
View this post on Instagram Sometimes you’re lucky enough to get a do-over ...... without vests. ✊🏽 A post shared by CCD of Spotify | EP at Revolt (@joebudden) on Nov 19, 2018 at 4:26pm PST
Sometimes you’re lucky enough to get a do-over ...... without vests. ✊🏽
A post shared by CCD of Spotify | EP at Revolt (@joebudden) on Nov 19, 2018 at 4:26pm PST