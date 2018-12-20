Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Are Finally Engaged! Take A Look At Their Adorable Family!

Posted 15 hours ago

1. She Said Yes!

2. Cyn Showing Off Her Gorgeous Engagement Ring!

Ommmmgggggggggggg ❤️❤️❤️

3. A Little Over A Year Ago They Welcomed Their Son Lexington

4. Joe And Baby Lex

☺️

5. Such a Cute Couple

When he isn’t a senior citizen after all ❤️

6. Such An “Incredible” Family! Get It?

7. Adorable

8. Handsome Little Man

9. They’re So In Love

10. Such A Cute Family

