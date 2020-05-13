WATCH: Jamie Foxx Sings Bill Withers’ ‘Grandma’s Hands’ + 5 More Times He Stunned Us With His Voice

Jamie Foxx is the true definition of multifaceted. He’s funny, he can act his a** off, his hosting skills are on point, he can play the piano, and he can sing!

Foxx does so many things well that we often forget about that last part… he can really blow! Not those autotune singers or those breathy crooners but Jamie sings like someone who can do a solo at a Black church (if you know, you know).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The superstar reminded us of his skills when he participated in the acapella challenge on Instagram singing the late Bill Withers‘ beautiful song “Grandma’s Hands.”

Foxx’s smooth rendition made us think about the other times he has blown us away with his singing abilities.

Check out the five moments below and let us know your favorite “Jamie singing moment” in the comments.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!