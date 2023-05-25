Police Perform Wellness Check On Ja Morant After Cryptic Instagram Posts, Twitter Reacts

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ja Morant’s finally going to take a much-needed break from social media.

The Memphis Grizzlies star has been under fire for the past three months after flashing a gun on two separate occasions on Instagram Live, even after getting suspended because of the first incident.

Now, it appears Morant is stepping away from posting his every move, but he did it in a way that scared his fans. He took to his Instagram Stories with captions like “Love ya ma,” “Love ya pops,” and “You da greatest baby girl love ya” alongside photos of his parents and daughter.

But what raised eyebrows was a photo of him with his face turned away from the camera with the word “Bye” written.

The cryptic set of messages had some thinking Morant was in danger and led to the Memphis area police doing a wellness check on him to make sure he wasn’t attempting to harm himself. The posts were deleted shortly after.

“A spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said cops went to the NBA star’s home in Tennessee shortly after Morant shared the concerning messages on his Instagram page … and they say he told them simply ‘that he is taking a break from social media,’” writes TMZ.

Morant’s fine, but the social media break may be good amid the gun-flashing crises that could hamper his rising star in the NBA. He’s remained very quiet since the second Instagram video went viral earlier this month, save for an apology where he promised to make up for his mistakes.

“My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself,” he said in a statement.

It is still unclear how the NBA will punish Morant, especially after he was let off with a relatively light punishment the first time.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Morant’s cryptic posts below.

