Bullying Works? Isaiah Washington Quits Acting, Blames “Haters And Useful Idiots”

If it’s one thing we’ve all learned within the past few years alone, it’s that many men — many many many many men! — that were once heroes in Black culture have all but disappointed us by displaying barbaric behavior and/or ideologies.

Much of that can be said for Isaiah Washington — once a pillar in Black Hollywood, now an avid Conservative that wastes no time expressing it on social media. Granted, most of his time online is also spent arguing with Black Twitter’s finest and those more aligned with left-wing politics. Whether being accused of an alleged homophobic incident on the set of his 2000 film Romeo Must Die, with rumors that late lead actress Aaliyah even had to check him on the intolerance, to that epic Twitter roast of his “drive-a-less-expensive-car” comment in response to Chris Rock documenting a DWB incident on social media back in 2015, let’s just say nobody is checking for the two-time NAACP winner. To put that in perspective, the last time he did more than two films in a year was back in 2013.

Suffice to say, it looks like all the backlash over the years has officially convinced Isaiah Washington to quit acting altogether.

It appeared though that after he saw the numbers his tweet had generated, Isaiah later decided to un-retire (?) by tweeting out a crowdfunding link (seen above) to his next potential film inspired by historic Black U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves. He’s set a goal to reach $1 million, with tier levels that include options to purchase stakes at $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $500,000, the whole million and even one for an additional $5 million. Dreaming big there!

Read Isaiah Washington’s full Twitter farewell to Hollywood and plea for an indie film budget below:

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today. Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twatter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won. I’m no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a ‘color construct’ that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic. I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism. Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all! I am truly grateful for your support over the years. It looks like CORSICANA #CorsicanaMovie may be the last time you see me as an Actor born here in America. Just know that I will be posting a few pictures of my retirement shenanigans here and there, but until then. Be safe out there. Your loved ones love you and need you. SALUTE! 🤙🏾”

“Hi, my name is Isaiah Washington based here in Venice, California and after seeing the incredible positive response to my recent announcement of retirement from the entertainment industry on social media and being reported on by various news outlets, it became crystal clear that I have been operating ‘outside’ of the traditional Hollywood system ‘successfully’ for the last 15 year’s. So, why stop now with over 5 million views and counting with my February 28, 2023 Twitter post? It seems that, if I received just $1.00 from 5 million people, then I will have more than enough capital to continue to independently produce my own Bass Reeves movie project for a Fall 2023 shooting schedule in Arkansas and Oklahoma. I mean why not give it a try, right? Many of you have sent me nearly 200 DM’s in the last 24 hours asking me how you can support me as a Independent Producer, so here’s your chance! I’m BACK here on Twitter, because I’m a man of my word and as transparent as one can be in and outside of traditional Hollywood and I ‘know’ that I can deliver something even more powerful and valuable than my recent western called CORSICANA and I love that movie! I’m asking for an initial 1 million dollars in immediate support and my ultimate goal is 5 million. I have ‘never’ asked for help or financial support like this in my life or career, but it appears that there are millions of people in America and the world that want to see more of me as the great American Hero Deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves and I willing to continue the journey and the fight with your support.”

All we can say is more power to that man! May his journeys take him to places where his debatable points of view will be appreciated.

Take a look below at a few on social media who didn’t feel the need to be as nice while saying their goodbyes to ex-Hollywood actor Isaiah Washington on his way out of tinseltown: