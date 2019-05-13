How Your Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Mother’s Day 2019 [PHOTOS]
Posted 17 hours ago
Mother’s Day is a beautiful day. Not only do we get to celebrate the women who brought us into this world, but we also reflect on our friends and family who have raised others we love. While it can also be a sad day for some whose mothers are no longer here, it serves as a reminiscent day.
Below is a look at how some of your favorite celebrities celebrated Mother’s Day and paid tribute to themselves as mothers and the moms in their lives.
Growing up, every time I’d come home from school with a story to share, my mother was there with a snack and a listening ear to hear about what was on my mind. When I came home with a tale about my disastrous second-grade classroom, she marched into the school to figure out what was going on. And as I grew older, including up through my years as First Lady, she was always there for me as a guiding light through whatever fog was clouding my path. She’s always listened more than she lectured; observed more than she demonstrated. In doing so, she allowed me to think for myself and develop my own voice. From an early age, she saw that I had a flame inside me, and she never tempered it. She made sure that I could keep it lit. Mom, thank you for kindling that fire within me, and for your example as a mother and a grandmother to our girls. We would never be who we are today without you. #HappyMothersDay, Mom. Love you. ❤️
My mom taught me kindness. Not the kind of kindness you learn about in kindergarten, but specifically the unrelenting kindness that Jesus taught about. If you have met my mother you know she has a heart that could block out the whole sun, its so big. I learned the spirit of giving from my mother. She often asks me if I’m happy. And I always hesitate because I know she’s really asking if I’m at peace. Not the kind of peace you get from getting everything you want, or even the kind of peace that comes from the lack of disturbances and tribulation. She means the peace that comes with a relationship and close proximity to the Prince of Peace. And when I remember those things I am my best self. Thank you mom you raised me right.
I FUCKIN MISS YOU SO MUCH. Happy mother’s DAY 🖤 @ladykp
Momma!!!!!!!! Cooler than a fan!!! Love you happy #MothersDay!!!! You made sure we had the best childhood ever!!! No retreats!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
The epitome of a Queen. The wisest person I know. The strongest energy I ever felt. Thank you for raising me to be a grounded vessel. For believing in my gifts before I knew what they were. You’re my favorite person and I love you forever. ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day. 💫💫
Just wow ❤️❤️❤️I love you @offsetyrn ❤️❤️I’m soo happy! Happy Mother’s Day ❤️
1989 with my mom at the Indiana Marion County Courthouse fighting a case. I was wild as hell but my mom never gave up on me. Love to all the PATIENT mothers especially with sons. I know it’s hard raising men. I still lost that case 😂 it was the shirt #happymothersday now I’m living Betta now Coogi sweater now!!!! 😂19 years old and dusty
Happy Mother’s Day to my Queen, my rock Ladi Di @diannecottlepope I couldn’t have wished for a better mother. I appreciate you & all that u do!! Anyone who really know me know that without you I’m nothing!! Thank you, thank you, thank you!! You are the real MVP mama!! #ThenNNow #3Generations 👑❤️💙
Happy Mother’s Day to my mommy! She’s my rock. I love you so much! ❤️❤️❤️
BEEN STUNTIN ON EM! #MINE #MYMOMMIE #HAPPYMOTHERSDAYMOMMIE
THE REASON!!!!!!!! LOVE U GIRL 😍
and then I became a mother. from the moment i found out i was pregnant with @noellerobinson, i knew more than ever that failure was not an option. my purpose was just as clear then as it is now. she would become my first priority, and forever my proudest accomplishment. there is nothing in this world that compares to my love & dedication to this beautiful, kind, smart & loving human being. having the honor of being her mother is the reason why i sing. i love u noelle❤️ #happymothersday @wwwjustleon
The way she lights up when she looks at me...We have an unspoken bond, an unbreakable one. I’ve waited my whole life for this moment... to be called a mother. @thebrooklyndaly thank you for choosing me. You have my unconditional love forever and always. I vow to protect, nurture, and encourage you to always be your best self. I pray for Jehovah’s favor and protection over your life. I pray that you become a phenomenal woman, one who is better than me. Soar my angel... You are my world and I love you so much. Thank you God for this day. Happy Mother’s Day. This is the most important job I will ever have👼🏾💕
Me n Momma MYRA way back 😂 Happy Birthday n Mothers Day my beautiful Queen! To all moms, I feel your job is more important/influential than the Presidents because not only do you birth the future, when the outside world is closed off you have the influence to mold your kid to a lover, a leader, a hater, whatever you decide to project on them. Thanks for always telling I can do it when I thought I couldn’t, for spending your last dollars on MY Dream, introducing me to all the self help books I read that have shifted my life, introducing me to meditation when I was 17, etc. you’ve seen the world break me down, and you taught me to always stand back up with love, and in the end Love is the answer! There’s no word for how much I love you gurl ❤️👑
