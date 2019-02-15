HomePhoto Galleries

How Your Fav Celebs Celebrated Valentine’s Day On Instagram

Posted 19 hours ago

1. Ludacris and his wife enjoyed a getaway

Happy Love ❤️

2. Tank iced his wife out

3. Carmelo wished his wife LaLa a happy Valentine’s Day

4. The Obamas are everyone’s relationship goals!

5. Russell Wilson and Ciara got matching trucks!

His & Hers. ❤️

6. The Wades are all smiles

7. Who doesn’t love the Currys?!

8. Cassie’s new boo shows her some love

9. Toya and her hubby clean up nicely

Happy Valentine’s Day baby❣️

10. Tyrese and his lady!

