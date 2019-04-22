How Erica Campbell & Family Celebrated Easter 2019 [PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted April 22, 2019
Today was a good day🤗❤️The Campbells
Love my Mama Campbell @ilovesandracampbell Happy Easter everyone!
My babies 😍😍😍 Campbell Kids
Chocolate for Easter 🍫🍫😜😜 Hey Mr Campbell ❤️❤️❤️
The Campbells kids sang today. #ohhowiloveJesus
