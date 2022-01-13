Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

Angela Bassett , Candice Wiggins , Cicily Tyson
Delta Sigma Theta was founded on January 13, 1913 on the campus of Howard University to promote academic excellence and support those in need. It was founded by 22 women: Osceola Macarthy Adams, Marguerite Young Alexander, Winona Cargile Alexander, Ethel Cuff Black, Bertha Pitts Campbell, Zephyr Chisom Carter, Edna Brown Coleman, Jessie McGuire Dent, Frederica Chase Dodd, Myra Davis Hemmings, Olive Claire Jones, Jimmie Bugg Middleton, Pauline Oberdorfer Minor, Vashti Turley Murphy, Naomi Sewell Richardson, Mammie Reddy Rose, Eliza Pearl Shippen, Florence Letcher Toms, Ethel Carr Watson, Wertie Blackwell Weaver, Madree Penn White, and Edith Motte Young

It is one of the largest predominately black sororities, with more than 300,000 initiated members.

Motto: “Intelligence is the Torch of Wisdom”

Colors: Crimson and Cream

Symbol: Elephant

In honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s  Founder’s Day we are taking a look at celebrity members of the historic organization.

1. Lena Horne

Lena Horne Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

2. Roberta Flack

27th Annual Jazz for America Loft Party Source:WENN

Official Chapter: Alpha

3. Pat Smith

Pat Smith Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Iota Alpha

4. Natalie Cole

Jazz 91.9 WCLK 41st Anniversary Benefit Concert Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Upsilon 

5. K. Michelle

TLC: CrazySexyCool Premiere Event Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Beta Alpha

6. Keshia Knight Pulliam

42nd Annual NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Eta Kappa

7. Kim Coles

39th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards - Show Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Alpha Lambda 

8. Aretha Franklin

Career-spanning Aretha Franklin retrospective to feature rarities, demos and live tracks Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

9. Maurette Brown Clark

Maurette Brown Clark Source:Radio One Digital

Official Chapter:  Kappa Phi

10. Ruby Dee

Ruby Dee Appearing In 'Wedding Band' Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

11. Shirley Caesar

Stone Soul 2019 -- Shirley Caesar Source:Terrell Artis

Official Chapter: Honorary

12. Shirley Chisholm

Shirley Chisholm Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Brooklyn Alumnae

13. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Source:Radio One

Official Chapter: Zeta Alpha

14. Candice Wiggins

NCAA Photos Archive Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Omicron Chi

15. Wilma Rudolph

Rom 1960: Wilma Rudolph zeigt ihre 3 Goldmedallien Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Alpha Chi

16. Val Demings

Democratic Senate Candidate Rep. Val Demings And Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords Address Gun Violence At Memorial For Victims Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Orlando Alumnae

17. Mary McLeod Bethune

Portrait of Mary McLeod Bethune Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

18. Fannie Lou Hamer

Fannie Lou Hamer Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

19. Jacque Reid

"Colin In Black And White", Netflix, And Dreamville Present Path To Power Summit Source:Getty

Official Chapter: New York Alumnae

20. Soledad O’Brien

Portrait Of Soledad O'Brien Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

21. Gwen Ifill

American Journalist Gwen Ifill at the Four Seasons Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

22. Melissa Harris-Perry

"Power To The Polls" Voter Registration Tour Launched In Las Vegas On Anniversary Of Women's March Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Pi Omicron

23. Nikki Giovanni

Array Source:WENN

Official Chapter: Honorary

24. Daphne Maxwell Reid

Paley Center Presents Baby, If You've Ever Wondered: A WKRP In Cincinnati Reunion Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

25. T’Keyah Crystal Keymah

T'Keyah Crystal Keymah Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Beta Alpha

26. AJ Johnson

Spotlight Screening Of UMC's "Stuck With You" At The Pan African Film Festival Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Eta Kappa

27. Renée Elise Goldsberry

Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Theta Beta

28. Aunjanue Ellis

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Gamma Psi

29. Suzzanne Douglas

2015 Winter TCA Tour - Day 2 Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

30. Wendy Davis

Premiere Of OWN's "Love Is_" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Alpha

31. Betty Shabazz

Portrait Of Betty Shabazz Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

