Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was founded by 22 women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on January 13, 1913. Its founders were Osceola Macarthy Adams, Marguerite Young Alexander, Winona Cargile Alexander, Ethel Cuff Black, Bertha Pitts Campbell, Zephyr Chisom Carter, Edna Brown Coleman, Jessie McGuire Dent, Frederica Chase Dodd, Myra Davis Hemmings, Olive C. Jones, Jimmie Bugg Middleton, Pauline Oberdorfer Minor, Vashti Turley Murphy, Naomi Sewell Richardson, Mamie Reddy Rose, Eliza Pearl Shippen, Florence Letcher Toms, Ethel Carr Watson, Wertie Blackwell Weaver, Madree Penn White, and Edith Motte Young.

It is one of the largest predominately black sororities, with more than 300,000 initiated members.

Motto: “Intelligence is the Torch of Wisdom”

Colors: Crimson and Cream

Symbol: Pyramid/Lady Fortitude

In honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s Founder’s Day, we are taking a look at celebrity members of the historic organization.