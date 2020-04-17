Gossip Round-Up: The Kodjoes Are Fine; Nicki Is Still Married; Toni & Birdman Are Going Strong

We don’t know about you but we enjoy taking a break from all of the heavy headlines overtaking the news currently.
While we enjoy being informed, we also enjoy a bit of celebrity tea. This week’s tea is piping hot and most of it is about celebrity couples. From Boris and Nicole to Nicki and her hubby – celebrity love lives have been in the news all week. Like, who knew Toni and Birdman were even an item anymore?
Here are the hottest gossip headlines from this week below:
1. Toni & Birdman Set A Wedding Date
Braxton and her longtime boyfriend Birdman have been going back and forth on a wedding date however since things got too big, they’re now in the process of figuring out the details. READ MORE.
2. Kenya Moore Is Still Fighting For Her Marriage
Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are trying to give their marriage another shot after announcing plans to divorce. On Sunday night’s episode, Moore invited Cynthia Bailey to her home as she proceeded to pack her estranged husband’s belongings, but shortly after, Daly told her … READ MORE
3. The Kodjoes Are Not On The Rocks
Fans thought that Boris and his wife Nicole Ari Parker were in marriage trouble after tuning into the couple’s live feed earlier this week. In the session, Nicole stated that she missed having a boyfriend and explained how flirting excited her… READ MORE.
4. Someone grab Wendy a tissue…
Wendy Williams broke down in a recent interview that left many concerned for her well being. We get it is a tough time but her tears were overflowing… READ MORE.
5. Nicki and Her Convict Bae Are Just Fine
Nicki Minaj changed her handle on Twitter to “YIKES” from “Mrs. Petty” and the internet went wild with rumors but …READ MORE.
6. Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson Are Spending Time Apart
You’d think if you had a gorgeous girlfriend like Rosario Dawson, you would be determined to never leave her side but this week we learned Booker and Dawson are spending quarantine apart for a very important reason… READ MORE.
7. How Well Did Jussie Know His Alleged Attackers…
Just when you think Jussie’s saga is ending, another story arises. This time, the gossip circuit is alleging Jussie and one of his alleged attackers spent quality… READ MORE.