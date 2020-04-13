Nicole Ari Parker Reveals Boris Kodjoe Isn’t As Romantic [VIDEO]

In a world full of serial daters, cheaters, and shameless whores – just being honest – it doesn’t seem like there’s much hope for notions like romance and monogamy.

Keeping a relationship vibrant and healthy is difficult – even during the beginning years; but preserving the spice in a marriage, with children added to the mix – that’s not an easy task, even for two people who genuinely love each other.

Maybe that’s why during a live IG chat with comedian Chris Spencer, veteran actress Nicole Ari Parker spilled every drop of tea on her 15-year marriage to pretty boy actor Boris Kodjoe.

The beautiful couple shares responsibilities for two children, and despite logging several years in the business, they still attract opportunities to perform in movies and television.

Nevertheless, Parker and Kodjoe have repeatedly boasted about how they’ve managed to keep the “magic” alive in their relationship. They even launched a daytime talk show in 2015 where they provided love advice to struggling couples.

But alas, it seems their spark may finally be fading. During her IG live conversation, Parker openly admitted that she’s feeling disconnected from Kodjoe, and she mentioned that he made a stronger effort to win her over when they first began dating, way before marriage and kids.

“Sometime in the last year or so I thought, you know, I wish that he was my boyfriend again,” she said in a clip obtained by IG page @SpiritualWord.

“I don’t necessarily want to be single, but I miss the single life. I miss the text messages for no reason. I miss the coming up behind me when I’m scrambling eggs and just kissing me on the back of the neck.”

“I’m being general here, but I’m just saying there’s the trappings of being single,” she added.

“You two are really good looking people and you’re married, and we’re married. There’s people that flirt with you, and the part of the flirtation doesn’t necessarily make you go wayward, but part of the flirtation that even makes you look at your phone, or even in your workspace, is that they have like a freshness or a newness.”

She continued, “I personally believe that if you’re in it for the long haul, that freshness and newness is still possible if you talk about it. Be like, ‘Look, I know we talk about date night. Let’s go have a date night. I know we talk about kissing and texting for no reason, but the last time you text me was over like the cabinet guy.’”

Boris spent most of the conversation snacking away on whatever spread they had for the Live, his demeanor and expressions giving the impression he wasn’t super pleased with her sharing her desires of him with others.

At one point, after the comment from Nicole about missing him kissing her neck when she’s scrambling eggs, Chris jokingly interjected to tell Boris he still does that for his wife. Boris responded by looking up, and saying flatly with food in his mouth, “Okay.”

This is interesting considering Boris has been a big advocate in the past for encouraging romantic partners to keep things fresh, but do so by not letting themselves go. That to him, was how partners could maintain one of the early perks of being boyfriend and girlfriend even into marriage.

“Ok part of the deal is, you got to keep it sexy. Got to keep it hot. Because it’s easy getting married, but it’s not as easy to stay married. And part of that is, like, I make my wife, my girlfriend. She’s my girlfriend. So, we got to keep it sexy. If we keep it sexy, we keep it right, everything else falls into place,” he said in 2013. “What if I gained 200 pounds? And then she’ll look at me like, really? And I couldn’t even blame her if she started looking around. Because I took her off the market, so I have to deliver what the market could possibly deliver for her. So, I gotta take that place. Right? So, I gotta fulfill those things that the market could’ve given her. I’m the market now, so I got to keep it hot and she has to do the same for me.”

Nicole and Boris have been married since 2005.

