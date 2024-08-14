Listen Live
Close
Sports

2024 Olympic Medalist From Caribbean Countries

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medalist From Countries in The Caribbean At The Paris 2024 Olympics

Published on August 14, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

The 2024 Olympics have come to an end but the pride for your country doesn’t go away! There were many accomplishments made this year that will live on forever and in this year’s games among the184 countries who qualified, 7 countries from The Caribbean gold won a total of 19 Gold, Silver and/or Bronze Medals.

Each Nation In The Caribbean

Records are often broken but to be the first doesn’t happen every day and Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred (photographed above) did just that! This country has participated in The Summer Olympics since 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia but this year in Paris they secured their very medal bringing home the Gold! The same accomplishment was achieved by Dominica’s Thea Lafond.
2000 Olympics - W 4 X 100 relay

Source: David Madison / Getty

An honorary mentions goes out to each of The Caribbean nations who did not advance to the finals of the 2024 Summer Olympics; Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guyana, Haiti, Saint Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and US Virgin Islands.
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 11

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Continue reading for The Caribbean countries who scored medals in this year’s games! Also See: Gold, Silver & Bronze Medalist From Countries in Africa At The Paris 2024 Olympics

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

1. Cuba

Cuba
Source: Getty

Cuba debuted in the 1900 Summer Olympic Games. This year Cuba won a total of 9 medals; 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 6 Bronze, landing them the 32nd spot for the countries with the most medals at the 2024 Olympics.

(Photo of Cuba’s Gold Medalist Mijain Lopez Nunez)

2. Jamaica

Jamaica
Source: Getty

Jamaica debuted in the 1948 Summer Olympic Games. This year Jamaica won a total of 6medals; 1 Gold, 3 Silver and 2 Bronze, landing them the 44th spot for the countries with the most medals at the 2024 Olympics.

(Photo of Jamaica’s Gold Medalist Roje Stona)

3. Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia
Source: Getty

Saint Lucia debuted in the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. This year Saint Lucia won a total of 2 medals; 1 Gold and 1 Silver, landing them the four-way tied 55th spot for the countries with the most medals at the 2024 Olympics.

(Photo of Saint Lucia’s Gold Medalist Julien Alfred)

 

4. Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic
Source: Getty

Dominican Republic debuted in the 1964 Summer Olympic Games. This year Dominican Republic won a total of 3 medals; 1 Gold and 2 Silver, landing them the 59th spot for the countries with the most medals at the 2024 Olympics.

(Photo of Dominican Republic’s Gold Medalist Marileidy Paulino)

5. Dominica 

Dominica 
Source: Getty

Dominica debuted in the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. This year Dominica won a total of 1 Gold medals, landing them the tied 62nd spot for the countries with the most medals at the 2024 Olympics.

(Photo of Dominica ‘s Gold Medalist Thea Lafond)

6. Grenada

Grenada
Source: Getty

Grenada debuted in the 1984 Summer Olympic Games. This year Grenada won a total of 2 Bronze medals, landing them the four-way tied 80th spot for the countries with the most medals at the 2024 Olympics.

(Photo of Grenada’s Bronze medalist Anderson Peters)

7. Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico
Source: Getty

Puerto Rico debuted in the 1948 Summer Olympic Games. This year Puerto Rico won a total of 2 Bronze medals, landing them the four-way tied 80th spot for the countries with the most medals at the 2024 Olympics.

(Photo of Puerto Rico’s Bronze medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn)

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medalist From Countries in The Caribbean At The Paris 2024 Olympics was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close