Gold, Silver & Bronze Medalist From Countries in The Caribbean At The Paris 2024 Olympics

2024 Olympic Medalist From Caribbean Countries
Each Nation In The CaribbeanRecords are often broken but to be the first doesn’t happen every day and Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred (photographed above) did just that! This country has participated in The Summer Olympics since 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia but this year in Paris they secured their very medal bringing home the Gold! The same accomplishment was achieved by Dominica’s Thea Lafond.
1. Cuba
Cuba debuted in the 1900 Summer Olympic Games. This year Cuba won a total of 9 medals; 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 6 Bronze, landing them the 32nd spot for the countries with the most medals at the 2024 Olympics.
(Photo of Cuba’s Gold Medalist Mijain Lopez Nunez)
2. Jamaica
Jamaica debuted in the 1948 Summer Olympic Games. This year Jamaica won a total of 6medals; 1 Gold, 3 Silver and 2 Bronze, landing them the 44th spot for the countries with the most medals at the 2024 Olympics.
(Photo of Jamaica’s Gold Medalist Roje Stona)
3. Saint Lucia
Saint Lucia debuted in the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. This year Saint Lucia won a total of 2 medals; 1 Gold and 1 Silver, landing them the four-way tied 55th spot for the countries with the most medals at the 2024 Olympics.
(Photo of Saint Lucia’s Gold Medalist Julien Alfred)
4. Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic debuted in the 1964 Summer Olympic Games. This year Dominican Republic won a total of 3 medals; 1 Gold and 2 Silver, landing them the 59th spot for the countries with the most medals at the 2024 Olympics.
(Photo of Dominican Republic’s Gold Medalist Marileidy Paulino)
5. Dominica
Dominica debuted in the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. This year Dominica won a total of 1 Gold medals, landing them the tied 62nd spot for the countries with the most medals at the 2024 Olympics.
(Photo of Dominica ‘s Gold Medalist Thea Lafond)
6. Grenada
Grenada debuted in the 1984 Summer Olympic Games. This year Grenada won a total of 2 Bronze medals, landing them the four-way tied 80th spot for the countries with the most medals at the 2024 Olympics.
(Photo of Grenada’s Bronze medalist Anderson Peters)
7. Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico debuted in the 1948 Summer Olympic Games. This year Puerto Rico won a total of 2 Bronze medals, landing them the four-way tied 80th spot for the countries with the most medals at the 2024 Olympics.
(Photo of Puerto Rico’s Bronze medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn)
