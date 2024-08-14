Gold, Silver & Bronze Medalist From Countries in The Caribbean At The Paris 2024 Olympics

The 2024 Olympics have come to an end but the pride for your country doesn’t go away! There were many accomplishments made this year that will live on forever and in this year’s games among the184 countries who qualified, 7 countries from The Caribbean gold won a total of 19 Gold, Silver and/or Bronze Medals.

Julien Alfred (photographed above) did just that! This country has participated in The Summer Olympics since 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia but this year in Paris they secured their very medal bringing home the Gold! The same accomplishment was achieved by Dominica's Thea Lafond.

An honorary mentions goes out to each of The Caribbean nations who did not advance to the finals of the 2024 Summer Olympics; Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guyana, Haiti, Saint Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and US Virgin Islands.Continue reading for The Caribbean countries who scored medals in this year’s games! Also See:

