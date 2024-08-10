World Class Benching?: Jayson Tatum’s Mom & Others Want To Know Why The Celtics Hooper Isn’t Getting Any Olympic Burn

Jayson Tatum Not Getting Any Olympic Burn Sparks Discussion
Redeem Team 2.0 is on the verge of winning a gold medal, but the topic of discussion is why Jayson Tatum isn’t getting any burn on Team USA Men’s Basketball, and his mom is even weighing in on the matter. Yup, even the mothers of NBA “world champions” still get mad when they see their kids riding the pine. If you have been under a rock during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, the USA Men’s Basketball team’s march towards a gold medal hasn’t been as smooth as some fans thought it would be with all the talent assembled on the squad.
There have been some classic routes and some close calls, but fans have noticed that Jayson Tatum, arguably one of the premier talents in the NBA, hasn’t been featured in Team USA’s head coach, Steve Kerr, ‘s rotations.
Brandy Cole Is Not A Happy MommaJayson Tatum’s mom, Brandy Cole, has been one of the many fans perplexed as to why her son has just been sitting and enjoying the Olympic vibes instead of participating. Following Team USA squeaking past Serbia, thanks to some classing heroics from Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Joel Embid, Cole took to X, formerly Twitter, to demand answers. Cole made her frustration known in response to a post from ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale who also is curious about the Tatum situation.
“Someone pls let me know is @jaytatum0 injured as he hasn’t received the PT ( playing time ) u would expect an All NBA player to get,” Vitale wrote on X.
“No he not,” Cole replied. “But if you find out what’s going on please let me know – unacceptable and makes NO SENSE.”Cole even reshared a Barstool Sports’ Dan Greenberg post, saying, “If Kerr is watching this and willingly deciding ‘Yeah, Jayson Tatum couldn’t help here’ then he legitimately cannot coach in 2028.” Well damn.
Steve Kerr Says “It’s Just A Math Problem”Steve Kerr has defended his coaching decisions regarding playing time, chalking it up to the numbers. “It’s not about anything Jayson is doing or not doing,” Kerr said. “It’s just about combinations and the way that group has played together, the way Kevin [Durant] has filled in since he came back from his injury,” adding, “It’s just a math problem more than anything.” Speaking with ESPN, he said he spoke with Tatum before the game, giving him a heads-up about how his rotations may pan out. “I went with the combinations that I felt like would make sense,” Kerr said after Team USA’s Olympic opener. “I talked to him and he’s incredibly professional. And that’s tonight. It doesn’t mean it’s going to stay that way the rest of the tournament. He’ll make his mark.” As you can imagine, instead of looking forward to the gold medal matchup between France and Team USA, social media is debating Steve Kerr’s coaching skills and whether Jayson Tatum is getting a raw deal. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
