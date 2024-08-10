World Class Benching?: Jayson Tatum’s Mom & Others Want To Know Why The Celtics Hooper Isn’t Getting Any Olympic Burn

Brandy Cole Is Not A Happy Momma

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Yup, even the mothers of NBA “world champions” still get mad when they see their kids riding the pine. If you have been under a rock during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, the USA Men’s Basketball team’s march towards a gold medal hasn’t been as smooth as some fans thought it would be with all the talent assembled on the squad.There have been some classic routes and some close calls, but fans have noticed that Jayson Tatum, arguably one of the premier talents in the NBA, hasn’t been featured in Team USA’s head coach, Steve Kerr, ‘s rotations.Jayson Tatum’s mom, Brandy Cole, has been one of the many fans perplexed as to why her son has just been sitting and enjoying the Olympic vibes instead of participating. Following Team USA squeaking past Serbia, thanks to some classing heroics from Steph Curry, LeBron James , and Joel Embid, Cole took to X, formerly Twitter, to demand answers.Cole made her frustration known in response to a post from ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale who also is curious about the Tatum situation.

“Someone pls let me know is @jaytatum0 injured as he hasn’t received the PT ( playing time ) u would expect an All NBA player to get,” Vitale wrote on X.

“No he not,” Cole replied. “But if you find out what’s going on please let me know – unacceptable and makes NO SENSE.”

Barstool Sports’ Dan Greenberg post,

Steve Kerr Says “It’s Just A Math Problem”